* Bund futures hit record highs; Spanish yields up
* Concerns revolve around Spain's banks and funding costs
* Some investors take profit on Bunds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 17 German Bund futures hit
record highs and Spanish bond yields rose on Thursday as
concerns about Spanish banks and the rapid rise in Madrid's
borrowing costs kept investment flows directed towards perceived
safe havens.
A Spanish auction, strongly supported by domestic banks which
placed bids at market levels, did not add to selling pressure
but also did little to change broad views that Spanish yields
are likely to rise further in coming weeks.
Borrowing costs rose by more than one percentage point for
two of the three bonds that were sold and this is a major
concern, suggesting they are rapidly heading to unaffordable
levels.
Also, Greece's political crisis has heightened anxiety and
Spanish banks under pressure to make provisions for bad property
loans may not be as willing to spend money on government debt as
they have been earlier this year.
"There must be significant risks for (Spain's) borrowing
costs over the next weeks or months. A lot will depend on what
happens in Greece," Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at
Daiwa Capital Markets
"The first line of defence might be the European Central
Bank reintroducing its securities markets programme ... it may
not happen until 7 percent for the 10-year. That would be the
obvious one that would ring alarm bells."
Spanish 10-year yields were last 7 basis
points higher at 6.38 percent, its five-year yields
were 8 bps up at 5.47 percent, while two-year yields
rose 10 bps to 4.23 percent.
Ten-year yields have risen by around 15 bps per week on
average since the beginning of March, when Spain agreed a higher
2012 budget deficit target with the European Union.
With one month to go until new Greek elections, some
analysts fear that yields could soon reach the panic-triggering
7 percent, beyond which countries like Portugal or Ireland have
been shut out of bond markets.
Greek leftists opposed to the terms of the country's
international bailout package are expected to do best in the
ballot and this raises fears that Greece will default and may
even crash out of the euro zone.
In Italy, another country which is vulnerable to contagion
from the Greek crisis, 10-year yields were 8 bps
higher at 6.06 percent.
"HORRIBLY EXPENSIVE"
Bund futures hit record highs again, rising as high
as 143.79, up 61 ticks on the day.
The air gets thinner around those peaks, though. Russell
Silberston, who manages around $30 billion worth of fixed income
assets as head of global interest rates for Investec AM, said he
has been selling Bunds for the past few weeks.
"We think Bunds are horribly expensive. If we get some sort
of solution like common bonds for example ... we can see a big
sell-off," he said. "The risk-reward is such that we have been
taking profits on those and sitting neutral."
Silberston has bought French bonds this week, seeing an
opportunity in the recent widening of French/German yield
spreads. He also remains exposed to Dutch and Finnish bonds as
he thinks those countries can pay back debts even if the euro
zone breaks up.
"It is a credit decision at the end of the day. Are we going
to take our money back if we invest in those? I think so,"
Silberston said.
Futurestechs technical analyst Clive Lambert expected Bunds
to hit new record highs soon, however. The next resistance level
is at 145.02, the top of the channel formed by the session highs
and lows during the rally kick-started in mid-March at levels
between 135.00 and 136.00.
"The bulls are still in the box seat and all is good in
their world," Lambert said.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)