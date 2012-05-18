LONDON May 18 German Bund futures rose within touching distance of record highs on Friday as fears of contagion from Greece's deep political crisis grew after Moody's carried out a mass downgrade of Spanish banks.

Greece saw its credit rating cut deeper into junk territory by Fitch late on Thursday, with the agency citing a rising risk that the country might have to leave the euro zone.

Athens failed to form a government after elections on May 6 and is due to hold another round of polls in a month in which parties opposing the country's bailout programme are expected to do well.

Bund futures were last 24 ticks higher on the day at 143.91, having risen more than 800 ticks in the past two months to hit a record high of 144.03 on Thursday.

"The Spanish banks downgrade, we knew it was coming, but obviously it's been confirmed ... and there's flight to quality everywhere. It's hard to fight (the trend), I'm very constructive on Bunds," one trader said.

Debt issued by the two larger states most vulnerable to contagion from the Greek crisis is expected to remain under pressure. Italian and Spanish 10-year government bond yields were trading above 6 percent and heading towards levels considered unsustainable.

Weak U.S. business activity data on Thursday has added to the anxiety and many investors are hoping for signs from policymakers that decisions to mitigate the crisis were in the pipeline.

A G8 summit over the weekend is likely to add more pressure on Europe to act. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)