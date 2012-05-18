LONDON May 18 Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose on Friday as fears of contagion from Greece's political crisis grew and after Moody's downgraded a large number of Spanish banks.

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields rose 5 basis points to 6.39 percent, while the Italian equivalent was also 5 basis points higher at 6.03 percent.

That widened the spread over safe-haven German Bunds, where yields hit new lows. Curves flattened as shorter-dated paper underperformed.

