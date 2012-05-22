LONDON May 22 German Bund futures opened
slightly lower on Tuesday as riskier assets rebounded on
expectations that European leaders may come up with measures
this week to foster growth in the euro zone and restore market
confidence.
An informal meeting of European Union leaders on Wednesday
is also expected to discuss the idea of euro area bonds jointly
underwritten by all euro zone member states but Germany's
long-standing position is unlikely to change.
Investors were using the slight pickup in riskier assets
such as equities to pocket profits in Bunds after their sharp
rally to record highs last week but traders expected the losses
to be limited by concerns about Greece's political logjam and
Spain's banking sector.
"There are summit hopes that they (the leaders) are going to
announce something on growth. I'm not completely convinced they
are but that's what's driving the market," a trader said.
"The market is getting ahead of itself again but given the
rally we've had, risk (assets are) desperate for anything to
hang onto at the moment."
The June Bund future was last 24 ticks down at
143.33 compared with 143.57 at Monday's settlement with German
10-year yields three basis points up at 1.46
percent.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Ana Nicolaci
da Costa)