By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 22 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields fell on Tuesday on speculation European leaders may
come up with new measures this week to foster growth in the euro
zone and restore market confidence.
An informal supper summit of European Union leaders on
Wednesday is also expected to discuss the idea of euro area
bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states but
Germany's long-standing position is unlikely to change.
European equities rose 0.7 percent with the more optimistic
tone in riskier assets helping to pull down Spanish and Italian
10-year yields but the scope for further falls was limited by
concerns that Greece could still quit the euro after next
month's elections.
"Tomorrow's meeting will not deliver any landmark solution.
The market is likely to be more prone to disappointment," said
Matteo Regesta, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"There's this delusion of a quick fix either via monetary
policy with the European Central Bank or via some kind of fiscal
decision but unfortunately this wont happen. We can only have
adjustments over time."
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields fell 13 basis points each
to 5.81 percent and 6.16 percent respectively but
Irish and Portuguese equivalent yields rose, showing nerves over
Greece remained stretched. Ireland and Portugal are seen as
vulnerable should Greece leave the euro zone.
The reprieve for Spanish debt could also prove temporary
after the Institute of International Finance said Spain's banks
could need another 76 billion euros to cover loan losses as the
country's deteriorating economy could drive bad debts as high as
260 billion euros.
Irish 10-year yields were up four bps at 7.48 percent
, having risen back above 7 percent over the past
couple of weeks as fears of contagion from Greece grew.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
warned in a report on Tuesday that Ireland's economic recovery
risked being derailed by the fallout from the euro zone debt
crisis.
DESPERATE
Bunds retreated from recent record highs but traders still
saw underlying demand for safe-haven debt on scepticism that EU
leaders would come up with concrete measures that would change
market sentiment.
"The market is getting ahead of itself again but given the
rally we've had, risk (assets are) desperate for anything to
hang on to at the moment," a trader said.
The June Bund future was 25 ticks down on the day
at 143.32 with German 10-year yields up three bps at 1.46
percent.
"If we do have slightly positive developments that could
support further falls but we don't see big selling pressure
because of the uncertainties before the summit and the Greek
elections," said Norbert Wuthe, a senior fixed income strategist
at Bayerische Landesbank.
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said the futures could
see limited bounces but were vulnerable to further falls while
trading below the all-time peak of 144.06 hit on Friday, adding
the immediate risk was a retest of Wednesday's low of 142.83.
