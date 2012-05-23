LONDON May 23 German Bund futures opened higher
on Wednesday as underlying fears about a potential Greek exit
from the euro zone kept the mood volatile before a meeting of
European Union leaders later in the day.
Dow Jones quoted former prime minister Lucas Papademos as
saying Greece had no choice but to stick with a painful
austerity program or face a damaging exit from the euro zone, a
risk he said was unlikely to materialise but was real.
An informal EU summit is expected to discuss growth-boosting
measures and the idea of a joint euro zone bond. But what could
foster growth in austerity times is unclear, while Germany has
expressed strong opposition against debt mutualisation.
At 0607 GMT, Bund futures were 53 ticks higher on
the day at 143.63, with cash 10-year yields 4
basis points lower at 1.435 percent. Bond markets are usually
volatile before major meetings of euro zone policymakers as many
investors move to the sidelines and volumes drop.
"Papademos' comments ... were the trigger," one trader said.
"Also, I think (the summit) will be a disappointment."
Germany's auction of up to 5 billion euros of two-year bonds
will get much of the attention in the first part of the session
as it will be a gauge of how scared investors are.
The bonds carry a zero percent coupon as Germany takes
advantage of safe haven flows, which are likely to be dominant
before Greece's elections on June 17, as investors fear a
government opposing the country's bailout deal could take over.
Schatz yields have sunk to record lows of just
above 0 percent in recent days and with euro zone inflation at
2.6 percent last month, investors are losing money in real
terms.
"(The auction) could be a struggle at these levels," the
trader said. "But even if it's fairly poor, I don't see why it's
going to trigger a massive sell-off in Bunds. It's all about
Greece these days."
Spain will also be closely watched as its government is
expected to outline a plan to restructure the recently
nationalised Bankia and announce how much additional
money it will pump into the bank.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)