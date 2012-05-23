* Strong demand at 2-year German bond sale with 0 pct coupon
* EU leaders to discuss growth, joint euro zone bonds
* Summit not expected to produce concrete measures
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 23 German government bond yields
fell to record lows on Wednesday as investors bought the safest
assets before a meeting of euro zone leaders to discuss the debt
crisis, while a sale of two-year bonds carrying a zero percent
coupon drew strong demand.
Thirty-year government bond yields fell below 2.00 percent
for the first time, while two-year bond yields fell as far as
0.02 percent - much lower than the 0.11 percent and 0.29 percent
offered by similar Japanese and U.S. debt.
The zero percent coupon and record low yield of 0.07 percent
offered by the new Schatz notes did little to deter investors
hungry for safety amid speculation that Greece could leave the
euro. The auction attracted 1.7 times the amount on offer,
suggesting German yields may have room to fall in coming weeks.
This so-called "flight to quality" is likely to continue in
the run-up to a Greek election on June 17, its second in two
months, which could produce a government opposed to the
stringent conditions of the country's bailout deal.
The vote is widely seen as a referendum on whether the
debt-laden country should stay in the euro zone and undertake
painful reforms and austerity, or leave and try its luck with
its own currency. Polls suggest the result could go either way.
"People just want to make sure that they are going to get
their money back. The outcome is so binary as to what can happen
in the next month or so that people just don't want to take
risks," said Gary Jenkins, director at Swordfish Research.
He said it was possible German bond yields could turn
negative if sentiment worsened.
Two-year benchmark yields were 2.8 basis points
lower on the day at 0.03 percent, compared with 0.07 percent
before the auction. It fell as far as 0.021 intra-day
- a record low, according to Reuters data.
The long-end of the curve outperformed, as investors chased
returns up the yield curve, according to one trader.
"As Bunds have rallied aggressively and we made another
contract high, there is somewhat of a grab-for-yield out there,
and therefore 30 years at 2 percent look slightly more
attractive than 10-year Bunds at 1.40 (percent)," the trader
said.
Thirty-year German government bond yields were
down 11 bps on the day at 2.00 percent, having briefly fallen
below that level to 1.99 percent - a record low.
Ten-year yields also fell to an all-time low of 1.38 percent
as the Bund future hit another record high at 144.28.
It saw a settlement close of 144.06, up 97 bps on the day.
EU SUMMIT
European Union leaders meeting later on Wednesday are
expected to discuss measures to foster growth but to remain
divided over joint euro zone bonds.
French President Francois Hollande, standing firm in the
face of stiff German opposition, said European leaders should
broach the possibility of jointly issued euro bonds and that no
option to resolve the bloc's crisis should be taboo.
"There had been, as is often the case, a fair degree of
optimism going into it and I think people are starting to
realize that what is being proposed, euro bonds, that it's a
very long path to get there and Germany remains to be
convinced," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Investec.
Many in financial markets see common bonds as the best way
to draw a line under the intractable euro zone debt crisis.
The summit is not expected to produce any plan that would
restore optimism among investors and curb their appetite for
safe-haven assets. In fact, that demand is expected to grow in
the run-up to the Greek vote, analysts say.
"The Greek elections are quite a critical peg for (European)
policymaking in the coming weeks and months," Commerzbank rate
strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"Politicians will have to wait for the outcome of the
elections, so concrete measures to tackle the crisis are
unlikely at the summit," he added.
