LONDON May 24 German Bunds wiped out early morning gains on Thursday as investors sought higher returns in bonds issued by France, Austria and Belgium, which are considered safer than peripheral bonds.

The German Bund future was little changed on the day at 144.05, having earlier hit a record high of 144.55 when data painted a downbeat picture of the manufacturing sector in Germany.

Ten-year French government bond yields fell to their lowest since October 2011 at 2.576 percent and was last down 15 basis points on the day at 2.59 percent. Belgian and Austrian bond yields also fell sharply. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Marius Zaharia)