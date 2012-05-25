* Spanish yields rise further from high levels
* Regional debt problems add to baking system worries
* French yields match euro-era lows
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, May 25 Spanish government bond yields
rose on Friday after the Catalonia region said it needed
financial help from the centre, with no respite seen in the near
term for the troubled sovereign, also at risk of contagion from
the Greek crisis.
The debt burden carried by Spain's 17 regions, doubts that
it can control its budget deficit, and worries over the health
of its banks have raised worries that the euro zone's fourth
largest economy might eventually need an international bailout.
Its 10-year yields rose 16 basis points on the
day to 6.335 percent and were seen headed to unsustainable
territory beyond 7 percent unless underlying worries that Greece
could leave the euro after its June 17 elections subside.
"It seems that Spain is getting hit by a double whammy right
now, not just the banking sector, but the regions as well ...
that's the turnaround that we've had this afternoon," said
WestLB fixed income strategist John Davies.
Spain has underperformed all the euro zone countries still
financing themselves via markets, including fellow struggler
Italy, since its new government said in February it would miss
its 2011 budget deficit target by miles, shocking markets.
It also unilaterally eased its 2012 deficit target before
later agreeing a compromise figure with the EU.
Sandra Holdsworth, who oversees just under 400 million
pounds at Kames Capital, has a "fairly neutral" position on most
euro zone bonds, but is "slightly underweight" Spain.
She cited "the government's not very impressive performance
to date regarding the budget", a deep recession and the poor
health of its banks for her investment decision.
On top of public debt, Spain is hobbled by a banking sector
overwhelmed by bad debts tied to a property market boom that
bust and has some way further to fall.
It also revealed this week that its highly indebted regions
face 36 billion euros of debt refinancing bills this year, way
above the previously stated 8 billion euros.
The Italian government, on the other hand, "seems to be
carrying on with reforming," Holdsworth said, adding that she
would buy more Italian bonds if underlying Greek worries ease.
Italian 10-year yields were 9 basis points
higher on the day at 5.81 percent.
SHAKY GROUNDS
French bond yields briefly matched their lowest levels since
the launch of the euro on Friday, as investors pumped cash into
assets offering better returns than safe-haven German debt.
However, yields pulled back immediately after the news on
Catalonia came out, in a sign that the hunt for yield into
countries like France, Belgium or Austria could be temporary.
"This is all built on very shaky ground," said DZ Bank
strategist Michael Leister. "The market is trading political
headlines which means, in turn, the market will remain very
volatile for the time being."
Traders reported that a trickle of funds out of German debt
and into bonds with a higher yield earlier this week had
accelerated into a decent flow. They added price moves had been
exacerbated by low liquidity and automatic buying triggers that
limit losses on existing bets forecasting yields would rise.
The 10-year French yield fell to a low of 2.43
percent, matching its lowest in the 13-year history of the euro
zone and testing the lowest level on record, according to
Reuters data going back to mid-1990.
Demand eased slightly as the session progressed, pushing the
French yield back up to 2.5 percent while the equivalent German
yield was steady at 1.98 percent.
