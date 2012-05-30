* Italy yields hit danger zone as sells 5, 10-year bonds
* Spanish yields rise, German yields hit record low
* European Commission offer to Spain gives little respite
* Irish yield curve inverts before Thursday's referendum
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 30 Spanish government bond yields
surged to a six-month high on Wednesday as deepening fears over
the country's banking sector made investors dump riskier assets,
driving safe-haven German yields to record lows.
Italian bond yields also rose, breaking above the 6 percent
danger level as investors required higher returns to buy debt
issued by the euro zone's third largest economy at an auction
tainted by angst over Spain.
Investors are worried about Spain's plans to raise new funds
to recapitalise nationalised lender Bankia when the
country's borrowing costs are rising daily and nearing the 7
percent level that led Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts.
The European Commission threw Spain two lifelines,
potentially offering it more time to reduce its budget deficit
and direct aid to recapitalise its weak banks from the region's
rescue fund.
But this offered markets little relief, with Spanish 10-year
yields rising 24 basis points on the day to 6.74 percent.
Analysts said the Commission's proposals were not a forgone
conclusion as they needed the approval of euro zone states and
were also conditional on Madrid meeting budget requirements.
"Those proposals where the EU commission is looking at
possibly the ESM (rescue fund) supporting the banking sector is
a long way off and it's not agreed," said Charles Diebel, head
of market strategy at Lloyds Bank.
"You're once again left with the policymakers looking like
they haven't really got much of a coordinated policy response
thereby yields continue to rattle higher and it worsens the
funding situation."
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish debt over
German benchmarks rose to its highest since the launch of the
euro at 543 basis points, while the cost of insuring against a
Spanish default hit a record high near 600 basis points.
Two-year Spanish yields jumped more than 40 bps to 5.17
percent, rising faster than yields on longer maturities, further
flattening the 2/10-year yield curve in a move that could make
it more difficult for Spain to issue the shorter-dated debt it
has favoured so far this year.
European Central Bank data showing Spanish banks' appetite
for the country's sovereign bonds receded in April added to
investor worries about Spain's ability to fund itself.
Analysts are concerned that Bankia could be the tip of the
iceberg of an overleveraged banking system.
They worry that troubles related to weak banks - the result
of a burst property bubble aggravated by recession - and
indebted regions could eventually force Spain to seek an
international bailout the region can ill afford.
"Most market makers think the tipping point for Spain
becomes 7 percent (for yields) when either we get the SMP (ECB
bond buying programme) coming in aggressively at that stage or
Spain has to accept an aid programme," a trader said.
Italy's funding costs rose sharply at a sale of five- and
10-year bonds, with next month's election whose uncertain
outcome is expected to determine whether Greece stays in the
euro zone also weighing on sentiment.
"There was a huge concession before the auction and even
despite that, both bonds came out with a weak price - below the
market. The 'risk off' we have seen in markets is affecting
especially Spain, but also Italy," said Alessandro Giansanti,
rate strategist at ING.
Italian 10-year yields rose above 6 percent
for the first time since mid-May to as high as 6.155 percent.
They were last up 15 bps on the day at 6.06 percent.
SEEKING REFUGE
Investors took refuge in German government bonds even though
they were becoming increasingly expensive. German Bund futures
rose to an all-time high of 145.44 and yields on all
maturities on German bonds fell to record lows.
With two-year bonds offering hardly any returns
- a record low of 0.002 percent - investors moved up the yield
curve. Ten-year yields shed nine bps to 1.27 percent and 30-year
yields slumped 11 bps to 1.82 percent, flattening
the yield curve.
The search for safety also pulled benchmark U.S. Treasury
notes to 60-year lows of 1.619 percent.
"There's no value in 10-year Treasuries or Bunds at these
levels but it's nothing to do with value. It's to do with return
of your money," Diebel at Lloyds said.
Elsewhere, two-year Irish borrowing costs momentarily rose
above 10-year bond yields for the first time since January.
The inversion of the yield curve, which can indicate that
investors see greater risks to the repayment of their cash in
the short than the longer time, came a day before the country's
referendum on new EU fiscal rules.
Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
Stonestreet)