LONDON May 31 German Bund futures hovered near
record highs on Thursday as rapidly rising Spanish borrowing
costs intensified expectations that Madrid may need outside help
to save its banks and stave off contagion from the Greek crisis.
The European Commission said it was ready to offer Spain an
extra year to reduce its budget deficit and direct aid to
recapitalise its weak banks from the euro zone's rescue fund.
But it is member states who decide whether to adopt those
proposals and Germany has so far opposed any collective banking
resolution.
At 0606 GMT, Bund futures were flat on the day at
145.33, having hit a record high of 145.47 in the previous
session. Ten-year cash yields were little changed
at 1.27 percent. Two-year German yields hit a
record low of 0.002 percent on Wednesday.
"It is going to get a lot worse before it gets better and
the market perversely acts as it is not particularly long at
these levels," one trader said.
Spanish 10-year debt yields rose to six-month
highs of over 6.7 percent on Wednesday and they were seen
heading towards the closely-watched 7 percent level, which is
widely seen as unsustainable.
Ireland holds the only popular vote on Europe's new fiscal
treaty on Thursday, with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote
that would save the euro zone from extra trouble.
"I think the Irish will vote 'yes' ... but I can't see why
that should be a turning point for the periphery given the woes
in Spain and obviously in Greece," the trader said.
A poll on Wednesday showed parties for and against Greece's
bailout were very close to each other before a June 17 election
that may decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone or not,
keeping market uncertainty high.
