* Bunds near record highs, Spanish yields close to 7 pct
* Ireland expected to say "yes" in vote on fiscal treaty
* No respite seen as Spain sells debt next week
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 31 Expectations that Spain may
eventually need outside help to keep its banks afloat kept its
government bond yields close to euro-era highs on Thursday, with
no respite seen before a debt auction next week.
Safe-haven German bond prices were steady around their
record highs, while French, Belgian and Austrian debt
outperformed the rest of the bloc as investors sought
higher-yielding bonds that are less risky than Spanish or
Italian paper.
Spain has sky-high unemployment, falling housing prices,
autonomous regions effectively shut out of debt markets and a
ballooning budget deficit. Its banks need financial help, but
many in the market believe Madrid may not be able to afford it.
Ten-year Spanish yields were slightly lower on
the day in thin trade at 6.66 percent, but stayed close to their
highest levels in the euro zone's 13-year history at 6.79
percent, hit in November.
"The levels are definitely worrying, Spain is reaching zones
where it is harder and harder to finance itself in the capital
market," said Viola Julien, fixed income analyst at Helaba
Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.
"One can remember Portugal or Ireland when they went above
the 7 percent mark they had to seek shelter in these (euro zone)
rescue funds and market participants are playing this scenario
right now."
With Spain due to auction debt next Thursday, yields were
more likely to rise than fall in the coming week, Julien added.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it was ready to
give Spain an extra year to reduce its budget gap and offer
direct aid for its banks from the region's rescue fund. But it
is member states who decide whether to adopt such proposals and
Germany has so far opposed any collective banking resolution.
As investors are more concerned about keeping their money
safe rather than in the return available, German two-year yields
remained just above zero percent, with benchmark
10-year Bund yields hovering around their record
low of about 1.25 percent.
Such low yields in Germany pushed investors towards
countries such as France, Austria or Belgium - tagged by many as
semi-core and seen as riskier than the Netherlands or Finland
but with higher-yielding bonds.
French, Austrian and Belgian
yields were all some 10 bps lower on the day at
2.39 percent, 2.16 percent and 3.11 percent, respectively.
IRISH VOTE
Ireland is holding the only popular vote on Europe's new
fiscal treaty on Thursday, with opinion polls pointing to a
'yes' vote that would ensure its access to the ESM rescue fund
and save the euro zone from extra trouble.
Markets remain wary of a potential "no" vote and the
outcome, which will be known on Friday, may bring some relief
for Irish bonds. Ireland's yield curve inverted this week, with
short-term debt yields rising more than those on longer-dated
debt in a sign of a higher perceived risk of default.
But it is unlikely to bring any lasting respite for Spain or
Italy as bigger underlying worries remain.
"I think the Irish will vote 'yes' ... but I can't see why
that should be a turning point for the periphery given the woes
in Spain and obviously in Greece," one trader said.
A poll on Wednesday showed parties for and against Greece's
bailout were very close to each other before a June 17 election
that may decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone or not,
keeping market uncertainty high.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)