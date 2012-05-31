* Bunds hit new highs, Spanish yields hover near 7 pct

* Ireland expected to say "yes" in vote on fiscal treaty

* No respite seen as Spain sells debt next week

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, May 31 Spanish bond yields eased on Thursday, but remained close to their highest levels in the history of the euro zone as markets judged the Madrid government would sooner or later have to ask for outside help to bail out its banks.

Yields pulled back a touch after hitting the top of their historic range, helped by strong words from European Central Bank officials and the hope of some investors that policymakers will be forced to take stronger action soon.

But with a Spanish debt auction scheduled for next week, yields look more likely to rise than fall in coming days.

With little respite in sight for the euro zone's highly-indebted periphery, safe-haven German bond yields hit record lows across much of the curve, and Bund futures marked new highs.

Spanish 10-year yields were 12 basis points lower on the day at 6.56 percent after coming within a whisker of their euro-era high of 6.79 percent on Wednesday, but the cost of insuring against a default hit a new high .

"It feels like we're at the final stages of the crisis...it's just a matter of timing," a trader said.

"Yes, yields have fallen a bit today but there's nothing to stop them going higher unless the European Central Bank intervenes and it doesn't look like they're quite ready to do that."

The previous wave of the crisis in November was halted by the ECB injecting around one trillion euros of cheap loans into the banking sector over the following months.

That sent yields below 5 percent early this year. But with Spain struggling with sky-high unemployment, banks in need of financial help, autonomous regions shut out of debt markets and the budget deficit high, the bounce is little surprise.

"Spain is reaching zones where it is harder and harder to finance itself in the capital market," said Viola Julien, fixed income analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.

"One can remember Portugal or Ireland - when they went above the 7 percent mark they had to seek shelter in these (euro zone) rescue funds and market participants are playing this scenario right now."

URGED TO ACT

Adding to growing pressure for dramatic policy action at next month's EU leaders' summit, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi urged politicians to spell out a plan to dispel doubts about the future of the currency union.

He spoke of joint support for banks and governments giving up some of their sovereignty. The European Commission, which can only propose new measures, said on Wednesday it was ready to give Spain an extra year to reduce its budget gap.

But analysts were pessimistic that any of these proposals were around the corner and said Spain would have a challenging time at debt auctions next week.

"At the end of the day someone always buys the bonds...but there's going to be a concession," said Peter Schaffrik, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets, referring to dealers' practise of cheapening the paper ahead of a bond auction.

With investors more concerned with keeping their money safe rather than making profits, money kept pouring into Germany. Two-year yields remained only just above zero percent and 10-year yields hit a new trough of 1.199 percent.

Bund futures rose as high as 146.08, helped by worse-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data, before settling 70 ticks higher at 146.03.

Such low yields in Germany also pushed investors towards countries such as France, Austria or Belgium - tagged by many as "semi-core" and seen as riskier than the Netherlands or Finland but with higher-yielding bonds. French and Austrian yields hit record lows of 2.35 percent and 2.12 percent, respectively.

IRISH VOTE

Ireland is voting on Europe's new fiscal treaty on Thursday, with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote that would ensure its access to the ESM rescue fund and save the euro zone from extra trouble.

Markets remain wary of a potential "no" vote and the outcome, which will be known on Friday, may bring some relief for Irish bonds. Ireland's yield curve inverted this week, with short-term debt yields rising more than those on longer-dated debt in a sign of a higher perceived risk of default.

But it is unlikely to bring any lasting respite for Spain or Italy as bigger underlying worries remain.

"I think the Irish will vote 'yes' ... but I can't see why that should be a turning point for the periphery given the woes in Spain and obviously in Greece," a second trader said.

A poll on Wednesday showed parties for and against Greece's bailout were running very close before a June 17 election that may decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone or not, keeping market uncertainty high. (Editing by Patrick Graham)