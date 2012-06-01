LONDON, June 1 German Bund futures tested record
highs on Friday on fears Spain may need external help to shore
up its troubled banking sector as sovereign financing costs
threaten to become prohibitive.
Spanish bond yields have surged this week to close to their
highest level since the launch of the euro, raising questions
about the country's ability to fund itself over the longer-term.
But market players may close out some short positions in the
periphery and book profits on safe-haven German Bunds ahead of
the weekend to avoid being exposed to losses should policy
makers take any steps to curtail the current debt crisis flare
up.
Traders said many investors were also avoiding putting on
large positions ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day
while UK markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for public
holidays, which will have the knock-on effect of reducing
trading volumes across Europe.
June Bund futures rose as high as 146.07, up 4
ticks on the day and just one tick shy of the record 146.08 hit
the previous day. Ten-year yields were testing
their lows of 1.20 percent.
Spanish bond futures did not trade in the first
mintues of the session but Italian BTP futures were 25
ticks higher at 99.79.
"U.S. payrolls is the main event and the data yesterday was
supportive but unless it is dramatically different to
expectations it may not have too much of an impact given all
that is going on in Europe," a trader said.
"The question is how are people going to set up ahead of the
long weekend in the UK, I can't see why Bunds should sell off
too far, there doesn't seem to be any sign of an imminent policy
response."
A worse-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due at
1230 GMT, could spur Bunds higher after private payroll
data released on Thursday showed the labour market recovery was
stalling - one factor behind the rally in Bunds.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Andrew Roche)