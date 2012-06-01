LONDON, June 1 German Bund futures tested record highs on Friday on fears Spain may need external help to shore up its troubled banking sector as sovereign financing costs threaten to become prohibitive.

Spanish bond yields have surged this week to close to their highest level since the launch of the euro, raising questions about the country's ability to fund itself over the longer-term.

But market players may close out some short positions in the periphery and book profits on safe-haven German Bunds ahead of the weekend to avoid being exposed to losses should policy makers take any steps to curtail the current debt crisis flare up.

Traders said many investors were also avoiding putting on large positions ahead of U.S. employment data later in the day while UK markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays, which will have the knock-on effect of reducing trading volumes across Europe.

June Bund futures rose as high as 146.07, up 4 ticks on the day and just one tick shy of the record 146.08 hit the previous day. Ten-year yields were testing their lows of 1.20 percent.

Spanish bond futures did not trade in the first mintues of the session but Italian BTP futures were 25 ticks higher at 99.79.

"U.S. payrolls is the main event and the data yesterday was supportive but unless it is dramatically different to expectations it may not have too much of an impact given all that is going on in Europe," a trader said.

"The question is how are people going to set up ahead of the long weekend in the UK, I can't see why Bunds should sell off too far, there doesn't seem to be any sign of an imminent policy response."

A worse-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, could spur Bunds higher after private payroll data released on Thursday showed the labour market recovery was stalling - one factor behind the rally in Bunds. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Andrew Roche)