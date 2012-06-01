* Bund yields mark new lows, two-years turn negative
* Profit taking seen possible before long UK weekend
* Spanish yields edge up, little respite seen
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 1 German Bund yields hit new lows
across the curve on Friday, with yields on two-year debt turning
negative, on fears Spain may need external help to shore up its
troubled banking sector as its sovereign financing costs
threaten to become prohibitive.
Investors concerned the euro zone debt crisis will get worse
before it gets better have been piling into a diminishing number
of safe havens, including bonds issued by Germany.
Two-year yields dipped below zero for the first
time, falling as low as -0.001 percent, while 10-year yields
set new lows of 1.1677 percent, down 4 basis
points on the day. June Bund futures set a new record
of 146.52, up 49 ticks on the day.
"There is nothing to resist these moves," a trader said. "A
policy response might stop it but there is no sign of that."
By contrast, Spanish bond yields surged this week to close
to their highest level since the launch of the euro, raising
questions about the country's ability to fund itself over the
longer term.
But market players may close some short positions in
peripheral debt and book profits on safe-haven Bunds before the
weekend to avoid being exposed to losses should policymakers
take unexpected steps to curtail the latest debt crisis
flare-up.
However, any such market moves were expected to be
temporary.
"It's looking like Greece will be able to form a government
and the Irish will vote 'yes' in their referendum, which are
both positives, but not positive enough to remove the scrutiny
from Spain," said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade
strategy at ING.
Ireland's referendum on the new European Union fiscal treaty
was expected to pass by a sizeable margin,
although the latest Greek opinion polls contradicted each other
.
The head of the European Central Bank stepped up pressure on
Thursday for a joint guarantee on euro zone bank deposits, as
data showed Spaniards were shifting money abroad at the fastest
rate since records began.
Meanwhile, the European Commission's top economic official,
Olli Rehn, warned that the single currency area could
disintegrate without stronger crisis-fighting mechanisms and
tough fiscal discipline.
Traders said many investors were also avoiding putting on
large positions before U.S. employment data later in the day.
UK markets are closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays,
which will have the knock-on effect of reducing trading volumes
across Europe.
"U.S. payrolls is the main event and the data yesterday was
supportive but unless it is dramatically different to
expectations it may not have too much of an impact given all
that is going on in Europe," a trader said.
"The question is how are people going to set up ahead of the
long weekend in the UK. I can't see why Bunds should sell off
too far, there doesn't seem to be any sign of an imminent policy
response."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were up
3.5 basis points at 6.64 percent, but holding below euro era
highs of 6.80 percent for now.
There was little lasting respite seen for the bonds with
Spain due to sell debt next week. Traders said primary market
dealers were expected to absorb the issuance but may find it
harder to pass the paper on to end holders.
Spain is almost wholly dependent on its domestic banks to
support bond auctions as international investors have steadily
sold the paper this year.
A worse-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due at
1230 GMT, could spur Bunds higher after private payroll
data released on Thursday showed the labour market recovery was
stalling - one factor behind the rally in Bunds.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)