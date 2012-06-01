* Two-year Bund yields turn negative

* Investors take some profit ahead of long UK weekend

* Spanish yields steady but little respite seen

* Markets eye policy response, potentially an ECB rate cut

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 1 Fears that Spain may need external help to shore up its troubled banking sector sent investors flocking to safe-haven German debt on Friday, with two-year yields briefly turning negative, while Spanish yields kept close to euro-era highs.

Weaker than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls figures added to the gloom, raising concerns that the recovery in the world's largest economy is faltering. Top-rated UK and U.S. debt also reached record low levels in yields.

With market pressure on the euro zone intensifying, investors think a policy response may be in the works, with the focus switching to a European Central Bank meeting on Wednesday, which will follow a long weekend for UK markets.

"It's difficult really to stop this trend (of falling German yields) at the moment," said Niels From, chief analyst at Nordea. "It's probably up to the central bank, which is the only one able to act in the short-run. The chance for a rate cut is now very high at the next meeting."

Although market speculation that the ECB will cut rates from their record low of 1 percent next week has intensified, a Reuters poll showed economists expected it to hold fire.

The possibility of a policy response made investors book some profits in the second half of the European session. Two-year German yields were last 0.02 percent, having fallen as low as minus 0.01 percent.

Ten-year yields were 1.7 bps lower on the day at 1.19 percent, having plunged as low as 1.127 percent. Bund futures hit record highs of 146.89 before retreating to trade at 146.17, up 14 ticks on the day.

By contrast, Spanish bond yields surged to close to their highest level since the launch of the euro 13 years ago, raising questions about the country's ability to fund itself over the longer term.

Germany agreed to allow Spain more time to cut its budget deficit, but that offered little relief due to the myriad of problems Spain has, including the risk of contagion from Greece, where political crisis may see the country leave the euro zone.

While having to help its banking sector, Spain also needs to control spending by its autonomous regions and tackle record high unemployment.

Ten-year Spanish yields were 7 bps lower on the day at 6.53 percent, having risen close to their euro-era high of 6.79 percent, which was hit in November and is seen as the next resistance level in a dangerously fast rising trend.

"Seven percent is going to be a level at which the market is going to discuss whether Spain is solvent or not," UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.

"TOUGH AUCTION"

Additional pressure is expected on Spanish bonds ahead of a debt auction on Thursday.

Spain is almost wholly dependent on its domestic banks to support bond auctions as international investors have steadily sold the paper this year. But analysts expect the sale to find enough bids to cover the small amount of paper that is likely to be auctioned.

"It will be a tough auction given the current market environment, the yield level and the likely concession very near-term," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"But one have to consider we are talking about less than a billion a line," he said, adding he expected a total amount of only 1.5-2.5 billion euros to be issued. Spain is trying to keep a low profile in primary markets having frontloaded its issuance in the first quarter of this year. (Graphics by Kirsten Donovan and Vincent Flasseur; Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Catherine Evans)