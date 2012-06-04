* Bunds slip, investors book profit on record-breaking rally

* Spain, Greece worries to maintain safe-haven demand

* ECB meeting, EU summit watched closely

By Marius Zaharia and William James

LONDON, June 4 German government debt prices fell, while Spanish bonds gained on Monday, as some investors locked in profits on last week's rally, wary that a policy response to the euro zone's debt crisis might be in the works.

There were few signs of immediate steps, though, with Germany still voicing opposition to proposals such as cross-border banking deposit guarantees or common euro zone bonds. This left intact the underlying support for safe-haven Bunds.

Trading was expected to remain volatile in coming days as markets fret Spain may not have enough resources to bail out its stricken banks and stave off contagion from the Greek crisis.

"It's relatively difficult to be positive on these developments," said Marius Daheim, senior fixed income analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

"But we haven't given up because the past has also taught us that European politicians usually move when things become really dangerous. I think we are quickly moving towards this point."

Daheim said a European Central Bank rate-setting meeting on Wednesday could be the "surprise market mover", but also pointed to a European Union summit at the end of the month as a potentially "decisive" moment in the crisis.

The ECB is widely expected to keep its key interest rates on hold at a record low 1 percent, but speculation some form of monetary easing may be unveiled has picked up in recent days. Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven leading industrialised countries will hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss the European crisis, a spokeswoman for the Canadian finance minister said.  Bund futures were last 67 ticks lower on the day at 145.67, but remained at extremely elevated levels after hitting a record high of 146.89 on Friday. Cash 10-year German yields were 5.3 basis points higher at 1.228 percent.

The moves were exacerbated by lower volumes due to a two-day bank holiday in Britain.

Last week, Bunds futures rose more than two points in their sharpest weekly rise in 5-1/2 months. German yields hit record lows across the curve on Friday, with two-year yields briefly dipping into negative territory.

POLICY OPTIONS

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called at the weekend for the euro zone to set up a new fiscal authority to manage the bloc's finances, a move some analysts have interpreted as signalling greater willingness to seek help.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has also pressed for closer integration. However, the long-term plans were not expected to offer much relief for investors.

"It's not really something the market can work with right now... It seems to be rather symbolic messages that do not change the big picture for now," said Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

In Spain, 10-year yields fell 13 bps to 6.40 percent, having risen above 6.70 percent last week, within touch of their highest levels in the 13-year history of the euro zone.

But selling pressure on Spanish bonds may come back before a sale of the country's debt on Thursday.

The small amount of bonds on offer - 2 billion euros - is likely to ensure the sale does not flop, but borrowing costs are expected to rise, especially for the 10-year bonds, which international investors have been largely avoiding this year.

"The decision to sell longer-dated paper on Thursday is a high-stakes gamble," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro sovereign strategy. "While the auction is unlikely to fail given its relatively modest size, the concession will be significant... placing yet more pressure on Spanish spreads." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)