BRIEF-CSX responds to Mantle Ridge
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 6 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday as equities added to gains, eroding demand for safe-haven government bonds.
The June Bund future was last 66 ticks down on the day at 145.10. European equities were up 1.7 percent with U.S. stocks up about 1 percent.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Dollar sags after US yields brush off upbeat data and declines