LONDON, June 6 German Bund futures extended losses on Wednesday as equities added to gains, eroding demand for safe-haven government bonds.

The June Bund future was last 66 ticks down on the day at 145.10. European equities were up 1.7 percent with U.S. stocks up about 1 percent.

