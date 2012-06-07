LONDON, June 7 German Bund futures briefly extended losses on Thursday, with traders citing a news agency report that German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin was ready to back the use of euro area instruments to tackle the debt crisis.

However, most of those losses were unwound after it became clear Merkel was referring to existing euro zone arrangements

Bund futures fell to 142.55, down as much as 112 ticks on the day. They were last 84 ticks down at 142.83. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)