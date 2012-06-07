* Strong demand at an auction of Spanish debt

LONDON, June 7 A better-than-expected Spanish auction result and expectations that a policy response to the euro zone crisis was in the works pushed 10-year Spanish yields back down to 6 percent on Thursday, but that level looked hard to break.

Jitters created by a Spanish minister who said earlier this week that the country was shut out of the market were quickly dispersed after results showed the sale of 2.1 billion euros worth of two-, four- and 10-year bonds was met by solid demand.

The outcome helped push safe-haven German bonds lower and hammered bonds issued by France, Austria and Belgium, which have been on a fast rally in the past few days as investors sought after debt safer than Spain's or Italy's but higher yielding than Germany's.

Demand for the Spanish auction was also fueled by hopes for some kind of European policy action to tackle Spain's banking problems and of further monetary stimulus across the globe.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 25 basis points lower at 6.054 percent, having fallen to a one-month low of 6.008 percent earlier in the session.

"A lot of the relief is based on hopes rather than well-informed or all-things-considered analysis. Betting on policymakers to get their act together has not been the best strategy over the course of the crisis," Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said.

"The auction went well, but it seems like it's only a matter of time until the market will start focusing on the hurdles that need to be cleared. To have yields back at 6 percent is nice but ... it (looks) like we're seeing a turning point here."

He said this was a good opportunity to offload some of the "remaining (Spanish) inventory" and added it was "hard to be bullish on Italy while having a bearish view on Spain", although he still expected Italian bonds to outperform Spanish paper.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were flat at 5.67 percent, having fallen as low as 5.53 percent on Thursday - a level which a trader said was not adequate given the risks surrounding the euro zone's periphery.

"There was so much worry about this Spanish auction over the past week that everybody imagined it was going to be a blood bath ... but this is almost entirely short-covering rather than any new money going in," the trader said of the outperformance of Spain and Italy over other markets.

"Back at 6 percent they seem to be out of the woods but we feel this is premature, there doesn't seem to be any quick fix for Spain."

HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL

Policymakers are rather coy on their plans to tackle the crisis. U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank was ready to act if financial troubles mount, but offered few hints that further monetary easing was imminent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said she was ready to use all instruments to maintain stability in the euro zone, but she spoke mainly about the existing tools, which many in the market deem as inefficient.

Nevertheless, the German Bund future fell 60 ticks on the day to 143.07, after rolling over into the September contract, which was poised for its first weekly loss since March.

Many analysts saw the move as merely a correction, though, which was nearing an end. Ten-year German government bond yields were up 4.2 basis points at 1.37 percent, their 21-day moving average.

"We need to close above there otherwise this could still be just a bit of a correction to the falling trend," another trader said.