* Fitch rates Spain worse than Ireland, 2 notches above junk
* Spanish bond yields, safe-haven Bund prices rise
* Spain said to make bank aid request this weekend
* Market seen tense in run-up to June 17 Greek election
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 8 Spanish bond yields rose on
Friday along with the price of safe-haven German debt after
Fitch slashed Spain's credit rating, complicating its quest to
overcome a banking crisis and bringing Madrid closer to asking
for financial help.
European Union and German sources told Reuters that Madrid
was expected to request aid for its banks this weekend and euro
zone finance ministers would discuss details on Saturday.
A government spokeswoman said she was not aware of any
pending announcement on a bank rescue, but markets were
expectant, with the fine print of any bailout deal likely to
determine near-term market movements.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields traded
7 basis points higher on the day at 6.18 percent.
"(A bank aid request) is not a surprise," said Vincent
Chaigneau, head of rates strategy at Societe Generale. "I think
they're trying to get a lighter support package, where the money
is headed to the banks and not for financing the fiscal deficit.
"But you need to know the details, the size of the programme
and who participates."
He said a rescue directed at banks would be "less negative"
for Spanish bonds than a full bailout - with tough conditions
attached - similar to those for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Also, a programme involving the International Monetary Fund
would raise the risk of further rating downgrades due to the
fund's seniority as a creditor.
Any aid package for Spain would also need to quell concerns
that more funds would be needed in the future, analysts said.
The option most favoured by markets would be to allow the
euro zone's rescue fund to offer direct aid to Spain's banks,
but there were few signs of that materialising.
"Do you really think that's going to happen?," said Peter
Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency for RWC
Partners, a $4 billion fund that no longer owns Spanish debt. He
noted Germany has always opposed that solution.
"I don't think that's a good sign ... it's getting quite
critical, it's a very fragile situation."
BELOW IRELAND
Fitch cut its rating on Spain's debt by three notches to
BBB, two short of 'junk' status, and placed the country on
negative outlook, citing contagion risks from the Greek crisis.
On Fitch's scale, that placed Spain one notch above Cyprus
and one below Ireland, which is under a bailout programme and
shut out of debt markets and whose 10-year yields trade at more
than one percentage point above their Spanish equivalent.
"The market has its own perception. In our own scoring index
Ireland is a bigger risk than Spain," SocGen's Chaigneau said.
"But should the banking problems continue to increase ...
you could see further cheapening of Spain."
Bund futures were 103 ticks higher on the day at
144.09, with cash yields on 10-year German debt 10
basis points lower at 1.286 percent.
German debt prices rose more sharply than Spanish yields,
reflecting the fact that most Spanish debt is now in the hands
of domestic banks and investors are swapping a range of riskier
assets for Bunds.
"International investors have already ditched or been short
Spanish debt," one trader said. "You see people selling stocks
and buying Bunds. People selling Spain and buying Bunds - not so
much."
Barring surprise policy announcements, market tensions are
likely to increase further next week. Austerity-fatigued Greeks
head to the polls again in nine days' time, in an election that
many fear may lead Athens out of the euro.
"It's all going to be about what happens on June 17," the
trader said.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, Vincent Flasseur, Kirsten Donovan;
Editing by John Stonestreet)