* Fitch rates Spain worse than Ireland, 2 notches above junk

* Spanish bond yields, safe-haven Bund prices rise

* Spain said to make bank aid request this weekend

* Market seen tense in run-up to June 17 Greek election

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 8 Spanish bond yields rose on Friday along with the price of safe-haven German debt after Fitch slashed Spain's credit rating, complicating its quest to overcome a banking crisis and bringing Madrid closer to asking for financial help.

European Union and German sources told Reuters that Madrid was expected to request aid for its banks this weekend and euro zone finance ministers would discuss details on Saturday.

A government spokeswoman said she was not aware of any pending announcement on a bank rescue, but markets were expectant, with the fine print of any bailout deal likely to determine near-term market movements.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields traded 7 basis points higher on the day at 6.18 percent.

"(A bank aid request) is not a surprise," said Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates strategy at Societe Generale. "I think they're trying to get a lighter support package, where the money is headed to the banks and not for financing the fiscal deficit.

"But you need to know the details, the size of the programme and who participates."

He said a rescue directed at banks would be "less negative" for Spanish bonds than a full bailout - with tough conditions attached - similar to those for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Also, a programme involving the International Monetary Fund would raise the risk of further rating downgrades due to the fund's seniority as a creditor.

Any aid package for Spain would also need to quell concerns that more funds would be needed in the future, analysts said.

The option most favoured by markets would be to allow the euro zone's rescue fund to offer direct aid to Spain's banks, but there were few signs of that materialising.

"Do you really think that's going to happen?," said Peter Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency for RWC Partners, a $4 billion fund that no longer owns Spanish debt. He noted Germany has always opposed that solution.

"I don't think that's a good sign ... it's getting quite critical, it's a very fragile situation."

BELOW IRELAND

Fitch cut its rating on Spain's debt by three notches to BBB, two short of 'junk' status, and placed the country on negative outlook, citing contagion risks from the Greek crisis.

On Fitch's scale, that placed Spain one notch above Cyprus and one below Ireland, which is under a bailout programme and shut out of debt markets and whose 10-year yields trade at more than one percentage point above their Spanish equivalent.

"The market has its own perception. In our own scoring index Ireland is a bigger risk than Spain," SocGen's Chaigneau said.

"But should the banking problems continue to increase ... you could see further cheapening of Spain."

Bund futures were 103 ticks higher on the day at 144.09, with cash yields on 10-year German debt 10 basis points lower at 1.286 percent.

German debt prices rose more sharply than Spanish yields, reflecting the fact that most Spanish debt is now in the hands of domestic banks and investors are swapping a range of riskier assets for Bunds.

"International investors have already ditched or been short Spanish debt," one trader said. "You see people selling stocks and buying Bunds. People selling Spain and buying Bunds - not so much."

Barring surprise policy announcements, market tensions are likely to increase further next week. Austerity-fatigued Greeks head to the polls again in nine days' time, in an election that many fear may lead Athens out of the euro.

"It's all going to be about what happens on June 17," the trader said. (Graphic by Scott Barber, Vincent Flasseur, Kirsten Donovan; Editing by John Stonestreet)