By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 8 Spanish government bonds came under pressure on Friday after Fitch slashed Spain's credit rating, further hurting the prospects of a country edging closer to seeking financial help.

European Union and German sources told Reuters that Madrid was expected to request aid for its ailing banks this weekend and euro zone finance ministers would discuss details on Saturday.

A government spokeswoman said she was not aware of any pending announcement on a bank rescue, but markets were expectant and looking out for the fine print.

The impact of any such bailout on the market will depend on the way it is conducted, its size and whether it depletes regional funding for dealing with Italy if contagion spreads, analysts said.

"If we are making progress towards some sort of bailout for Spain, why is the market not reacting a bit more positively?" John Davies, fixed income at WestLB said.

The reason: there was still too much uncertainty.

"It's not just bailout or not for Spain, it's in what way? In what form? How much? Banks? Government? What's left over in the (euro zone) firewall?"

Spanish government bond yields rose 12.5 basis points to 6.24 percent, after falling this week as sentiment towards risk improved on lofty hopes of near-term monetary stimulus.

Italian yields also gained 6 bps on the day to 5.77 percent, with markets uncertain about the implication of a Spanish bailout for the euro zone's third largest economy. Against a volatile backdrop, Italy sells bonds next week.

"I think they're trying to get a lighter support package, where the money is headed to the banks and not for financing the fiscal deficit," said Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates strategy at Societe Generale. "But you need to know the details, the size of the programme and who participates."

He said a rescue directed at banks would be "less negative" for Spanish bonds than a full bailout - with tough conditions attached - similar to those for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Any aid package for Spain would also need to quell concerns that more funds would be needed in the future, analysts said.

The option most favoured by markets would be to allow the euro zone's rescue fund to offer direct aid to Spain's banks, but given it does not have a mandate to do that, this was unlikely in the near-term.

"Do you really think that's going to happen?," said Peter Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency for RWC Partners, a $4 billion fund that no longer owns Spanish debt. He noted Germany has always opposed that solution.

BELOW IRELAND

Fitch cut its rating on Spain's debt by three notches to BBB, two short of 'junk' status, and placed the country on negative outlook, citing contagion risks from the Greek crisis.

On Fitch's scale, that placed Spain one notch above Cyprus and one below Ireland, which is under a bailout programme and shut out of debt markets and whose 10-year yields trade at more than one percentage point above their Spanish equivalent.

" The market has its own perception. In our own scoring index Ireland is a bigger risk than Spain," SocGen's Chaigneau said.

"But should the banking problems continue to increase ... you could see further cheapening of Spain."

Against this backdrop, investors favored relatively safe German bonds, taking Bund futures as far as 144.18 compared to a recent contract high of 145.97. It settled up 47 ticks on the day at 143.53. Barring surprise policy announcements, market tensions are likely to increase further next week, and German debt could again stand to benefit. Austerity-fatigued Greeks head to the polls again in nine days' time, in an election that could be decisive for the country's membership of the euro.