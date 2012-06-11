LONDON, June 11 German Bund futures fell while
Italian debt rallied on Monday after a weekend deal to rescue
Spain's banks cooled demand for safe havens to the benefit of
riskier assets.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed over the weekend to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue
fund, allaying some immediate fears of the country's fiscal
collapse.
The news lifted Italian bond futures more than a
full point in early trade, with Spanish yields expected to fall.
But the respite for peripheral euro zone debt was likely to be
shortlived before a Greek electionon Sunday which could see the
country quit the euro.
"In the short-term the relief sentiment is likely to take
the upper hand," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at
Commerzbank. "For peripheral debt spreads we should see relief
for Spain and Italy but we doubt this will be a sustainable
trend in the medium to longer run as we come to the weekend we
have the risk of the Greek election."
"Spain itself is not out of the woods and in the longer run
we could well imagine that its spreads start to widen again."
Bund futures shed 87 ticks to 142.67 compared with
143.53 at Friday's settlement while German 10-year bond yields
were seven basis points up at 1.41 percent.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)