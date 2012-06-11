* Relief rally in Spain, Italy debt seen short-lived

* Greek election keeps long-term investors sidelined

* German bond yields retreat further from record lows (Adds detail, more quotes, background)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 11 Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on Monday after a funding deal for Spain eased fears of a run on the country's banks but, with crunch elections looming in Greece, respite for peripheral euro zone debt was expected to be short-lived.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed at the weekend to lend Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, more than an initial audit suggested it might need.

The news drove Spanish 10-year government bond yields 20 basis points down to 6.05 percent, with Italian yields following suit.

The rally in riskier assets cut demand for safe-haven debt, sending Bund futures lower. But traders expected their losses to be limited given investor caution before next weekend's parliamentary vote in Greece, which could lead to the country quitting the euro.

"In the short term, the relief sentiment is likely to take the upper hand," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank. "For peripheral debt spreads we should see relief for Spain and Italy but we doubt this will be a sustainable trend in the medium to longer run as we come to the weekend we have the risk of the Greek election.

"...In the longer run we could well imagine that (Spain's) spreads start to widen again."

Spanish yields fell across the curve but traders said most of the buying was by domestic investors notably in two-year debt, with foreign investors still sticking to the sidelines with questions still unanswered over the bank rescue.

No precise bailout figure was set because Spain said it needed time for an independent assessment of the capital needs of its banking sector, which is due to be delivered in less than two weeks.

The Spanish rescue followed full-blown bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal since 2010.

MAKE-OR-BREAK GREEK VOTE

Italian 10-year yields fell as much as 13 bps to 5.64 percent before running out of steam as investors turned their focus to a bond auction on Thursday that could prove challenging as the Greek vote nears.

"The relief rally could last a couple of days. People are already focusing on the Greek elections and the Italian auction. We're already seeing some domestic selling on the highs this morning in BTPs," a trader said.

"Until we have a clear picture on Greece, people are going to stay very much on the sidelines."

Bund futures were last 63 ticks down on the day at 142.86 while German 10-year bond yields were six basis points up at 1.39 percent, pulling away from a record low of 1.127 percent hit on June 1 as concern about Spain deepened.

"As the week progresses, Greek election jitters should limit the downside for Bunds. Longer term, we see larger risks for government bond spreads," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. (Editing by John Stonestreet)