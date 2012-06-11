* Relief rally in Spain, Italy debt seen short-lived
* Greek election keeps long-term investors sidelined
* German bond yields retreat further from record lows
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 11 Spanish and Italian bond yields
fell on Monday after a funding deal for Spain eased fears of a
run on the country's banks but, with crunch elections looming in
Greece, respite for peripheral euro zone debt was expected to be
short-lived.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed at the weekend to lend
Madrid up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank
rescue fund, more than an initial audit suggested it might
need.
The news drove Spanish 10-year government bond yields 20
basis points down to 6.05 percent, with Italian
yields following suit.
The rally in riskier assets cut demand for safe-haven debt,
sending Bund futures lower. But traders expected their losses to
be limited given investor caution before next weekend's
parliamentary vote in Greece, which could lead to the country
quitting the euro.
"In the short term, the relief sentiment is likely to take
the upper hand," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at
Commerzbank. "For peripheral debt spreads we should see relief
for Spain and Italy but we doubt this will be a sustainable
trend in the medium to longer run as we come to the weekend we
have the risk of the Greek election.
"...In the longer run we could well imagine that (Spain's)
spreads start to widen again."
Spanish yields fell across the curve but traders said most
of the buying was by domestic investors notably in two-year
debt, with foreign investors still sticking to the sidelines
with questions still unanswered over the bank rescue.
No precise bailout figure was set because Spain said it
needed time for an independent assessment of the capital needs
of its banking sector, which is due to be delivered in less than
two weeks.
The Spanish rescue followed full-blown bailouts for Greece,
Ireland and Portugal since 2010.
MAKE-OR-BREAK GREEK VOTE
Italian 10-year yields fell as much as 13 bps
to 5.64 percent before running out of steam as investors turned
their focus to a bond auction on Thursday that could prove
challenging as the Greek vote nears.
"The relief rally could last a couple of days. People are
already focusing on the Greek elections and the Italian auction.
We're already seeing some domestic selling on the highs this
morning in BTPs," a trader said.
"Until we have a clear picture on Greece, people are going
to stay very much on the sidelines."
Bund futures were last 63 ticks down on the day at
142.86 while German 10-year bond yields were six basis points up
at 1.39 percent, pulling away from a record low of
1.127 percent hit on June 1 as concern about Spain deepened.
"As the week progresses, Greek election jitters should limit
the downside for Bunds. Longer term, we see larger risks for
government bond spreads," Commerzbank strategists said in a
note.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)