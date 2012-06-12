* Spain yields rise on unease over bailout's consequences
LONDON, June 12 Spanish government bond yields
rose close to euro-era highs on Tuesday as relief over a bailout
for the country's banks quickly turned to concern over how
easily it will be able to access debt markets in the longer
term.
Italian bond yields also rose before an auction on Thursday,
when the Treasury may have to pay dearly to sell debt, with
Sunday's make-or-break Greek election adding to investor unease.
Markets took profit on German Bund futures after a rally on
Monday, amid a bout of supply from higher rated euro zone
countries this week and as the triple-A rated European Financial
Stability Facility opened order books on a 25-year bond.
But many analysts expected the Bund sell-off to be
short-lived and investors to take refuge in the Bund before
Sunday's vote in Greece, which could decide the country's future
in the euro zone.
"There was a big seller, an insurance fund, of long-end
Bunds and they did it on screens. They hit three different
dealers at the same time which sent us shooting down," a trader
said.
"But I don't expect this to last now that (Dutch) supply is
out of the way. I think we're going to rally back up. It was
something to do with asset allocation within their fund."
The Netherlands sold 1.65 billion euros of bonds maturing in
2033. Austria sold 1 billion euros in top-ups of 2022 and 2062
bonds.
German Bund futures fell 70 ticks to 143.17,
pushing yields on 10-year German debt 7.1 basis
points higher to 1.38 percent. Y i elds hit a record low of 1.127
percent earlier in June.
German bonds underperformed their U.S. Treasury
counterparts, prompting some to question whether the Bund might
lose its safe-haven appeal in difficult regional circumstances.
"Market sentiment has been very much aligned with the view
that Bunds are a safe-haven and therefore when the periphery
runs into more trouble, you hoover up the market," Philip Shaw,
chief economist at Investec said.
"That may change and there is also a question over how low
markets are willing to push Bund yields. At what stage do Bunds
just simply not look like any value at all and at what stage do
markets turn to Treasuries?"
Spanish yields jumped 14 bps to 6.67 percent,
drawing closer to euro-era highs of 6.8 percent, and the cost of
insuring Spanish debt against default rose 10 bps to a record
high of 605 bps, according to Markit data.
Italian bonds also came under pressure before Thursday's
debt sale in Rome, with the 10-year yield rising
8.1 bps to 6.12 percent.
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
The Italian Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 4.5
billion euros in three-year bonds on June 14, and off-the-run
securities maturing in 2020 and 2019.
While the auction is supposed to meet demand from domestic
investors, current market conditions may make it more costly for
Italy to raise those funds, analysts said.
"I think they will get it away fine, it will just cost
them," Lyn Graham-Taylor, Rabobank fixed income strategist said.
Measures adopted by Italy have put the country on a sound
footing to face Europe's financial turmoil, Industry Minister
Corrado Passera said on Monday, dismissing the idea Rome may
need external help..
But sentiment towards Italy is vulnerable and could worsen
if Spain's bailout depletes the funds available for dealing with
Italy should contagion spread.
There are also worries about Italy's ability to rein in its
debt when the economy is contracting. Italy's economy shrank by
0.8 percent in the first quarter, data showed on Monday.
