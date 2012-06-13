UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
LONDON, June 13 German Bund futures fell on Wednesday, pushing 10-year cash yields to their highest since late May, before a bond auction and as some investors started to anticipate a euro zone policy response to the debt crisis after crunch Greek elections on Sunday.
"I would say there is some profit taking and thinking that there may be a (policy) reaction after the Greek elections," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Bund futures fell 94 ticks to a session low of 141.54 with German 10-year Bund yields rising 9 basis points to 1.52 percent, the highest in 2-1/2 weeks. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.