LONDON, June 14 German government bond futures
rose on Thursday after Moody's cut Spain's credit rating to just
one notch above "junk" and ahead of an Italian debt auction
which could prove tricky as the debt crisis deepens.
Moody's slashed Spain three notches to Baa3, its lowest
investment grade rating, and said it could lower the rating
further within the next three months. The agency said the newly
approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the
country's debt burden.
If Spain is cut to junk then some index-tracking investors
would be forced to sell the country's bonds, adding to upwards
pressure on yields which pushes financing costs higher.
September Bund futures were 26 ticks higher at
141.97, after two days of heavy selling, with German 10-year
yields half a basis point lower at 1.49 percent.
"The ratings cut is more bad news for Spain and it increases
the chance of a full bailout going forward," a trader said.
Italy will test market sentiment with the sale of up to 4.5
billion euros of bonds. Demand is expected to be sufficient to
place the paper but borrowing costs are set to rise sharply
after yields at a one-year bill sale on
Wednesday rose close to 4 percent.
"We are fast approaching the point where both Spain and
Italy may have to be removed from the market," said Gary
Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.
Italian BTP futures were 49 ticks lower at 96.73.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)