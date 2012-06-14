* Spanish yields rise after rating cut to brink of "junk"
* Italian bonds pressured before auction
* Selling pressure on Bunds resumes after early gains
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 14 Spanish government bond yields
rose on Thursday after Moody's cut the country's credit rating
to just one notch above "junk", while Italian debt came under
pressure before an auction which may prove tricky as the euro
zone crisis deepens.
Moody's slashed Spain three notches to Baa3, its lowest
investment grade rating, and said it could lower the rating
further within the next three months. The agency said the newly
approved euro zone plan to help Spanish banks would increase the
country's debt burden.
Yields on Spain's 10-year bonds rose as much
as 15 basis points to a euro-era high of 6.92 percent, but
short-dated paper was even harder hit, with two-year yields
up 18 bps at 5.15 percent.
"The ratings cut is more bad news for Spain and it increases
the chance of a full bailout going forward," a trader said.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros ($125.74 billion)to shore up its
teetering banks, a move that did little to reassure markets.
If Spain were cut to junk some index-tracking investors
would be forced to sell its bonds, adding to upwards pressure on
yields. This in turn pushes financing costs - already
approaching levels seen as unsustainable - higher.
"Spain is teetering on the edge of investment grade status
and the risk in the near term is that investors begin to trade
the risk they are cut to speculative grade," said ING's head of
investment grade strategy Padhraic Garvey.
"And if they do get cut further then you'll get another wave
of selling."
Spanish banks were large buyers of their sovereign's debt
earlier this year, absorbing bonds sold by international
investors, but with the banks under increasing pressure it is
unclear how much capacity they have to shore up the government.
Italy will test market sentiment with the sale of up to 4.5
billion euros of bonds. Demand is expected to be sufficient to
place the paper but borrowing costs are set to rise sharply
after yields at a one-year bill sale on
Wednesday rose to close to 4 percent.
Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti - whose approval
rating has slumped - appealed to Italy's politicians on
Wednesday to back his tough economic medicine to avoid Rome
becoming the next victim of the euro debt crisis
.
Some analysts said time was running out.
"We are fast approaching the point where both Spain and
Italy may have to be removed from the market," said Gary
Jenkins, director of Swordfish Research.
CHEAPEN
Traders said dealers were trying to cheapen the paper before
the auction and Italian 10-year yields were 4 bps
higher at 6.26 percent.
With dealers obliged to absorb the issuance, markets will
focus on the price at which the paper is sold relative to the
secondary market.
"Typically there isn't a great deviation from secondary
market prices," ING's Garvey said. "But it is about the quality
of the pricing."
September Bund futures erased early gains as the
selling pressure seen over the last two days re-emerged and were
last flat at 141.71. German 10-year yields were a
basis point higher at 1.51 percent.
The sell-off was led by longer-dated paper. Thirty-year
German yields were up 7 bps with traders citing
further selling related to changes in Danish pension fund rules.
"There's not a huge amount of natural flow in the long end
of the curve so it tends to all go one way or another," a second
trader said. "We could see this trend play out for a while yet."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)