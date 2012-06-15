(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Spain, Italy lifted by prospect of central bank backstop

* Greek election risks remain, Bunds close higher

* Any relief from Greek vote could be short-lived

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, June 15 Italian and Spanish bonds rose on Friday as plans for coordinated central bank liquidity injections to help stabilise markets if Sunday's Greek elections cause turmoil offered investors some relief before the weekend.

The prospect of easy access to central bank cash boosted demand for riskier assets like European stocks before Sunday's Greek vote which will be decisive for the country's future in the euro zone.

But market players did not want to be too downbeat on German Bunds given the uncertainty surrounding the weekend and the contract rebounded after heavy losses earlier in the week.

"There appears to be an element of central bankers lining up to act," a trader said. "Bunds should never have been lower than where they are now, they still should be a lot higher, given the state of the periphery."

After reaching a euro-era high above 7 percent on Thursday, Spain's 10-year bond yield eased 3.1 basis points To 6.9 percent. Spanish bonds underperformed their Italian counterparts, with Italian 10-year yields falling 21 bps to 5.95 percent.

The Spanish Treasury faces a challenging bond sale next week as it struggles with record high borrowing costs and only days after Sunday's cliffhanger Greek elections.

An audit of Spain's banks showing how much extra capital they need should be completed by Monday, two sources told Reuters and this will also influence market sentiment.

"What will happen on Sunday night, and especially on Monday is going to be critical," Ioannis Sokos, strategist at BNP Paribas said.

AMMUNITION

Central banks from Tokyo to London checked their ammunition on Friday in preparation for any turmoil from Greece's election, with the European Central Bank hinting at an interest rate cut and Britain set to open its coffers.

ECB President Mario Draghi said his bank was ready to step in and fund any viable euro zone bank that gets in trouble.

"It's having a good impact. It tells us that central banks at least won't let markets collapse on Monday," said Emile Cardon, market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.

The prospect of central bank help underpinned appetite for riskier assets, but German Bund futures also rebounded following heavy losses earlier in the week.

Bund futures saw a settlement close of 142.29, up 46 ticks on the day. The rise was helped by data showing U.S. manufacturing output contracting in May and consumer sentiment falling to a sixth-month low in early June.

But this was the second straight week of losses as the market absorbed a bout of long-dated supply and on tentative concerns that the crisis would also take a toll on the euro zone's biggest economy.

If Greek voters once again vote out parties in favor of austerity in exchange for bailout cash, the country could quickly run out of funds and could come under pressure to leave the euro. A euro zone break up would have unmeasurable consequences for other member states.

"If we don't get a pro-bailout administration the bid to Bunds will return, absolutely. It's more than likely we'll take out the highs," said Padhraic Garvey, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

The victory of pro-bailout parties could offer some relief to riskier markets by easing expectations of an imminent Greek exit. But the respite would be short-lived given concerns over Spain and fears contagion could spread to the euro zone's third largest economy, analysts said.

"Spain is still in deep trouble, let's not forget that. It has fundamental problems so liquidity to help hold things together doesn't really solve that," a second trader said. (editing by Ron Askew)