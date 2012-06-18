* Bunds slide as pro-bailout Greek election brings relief
* Spanish yields show limited relief, uncertainty persists
By William James
LONDON, June 18 German bond prices fell on
Monday after an election victory for Greece's pro-bailout New
Democracy party staved off fears of an imminent Greek exit from
the euro zone, but the relief looked to be limited and
short-lived.
Political parties in favour of the country's life-support
bailout began forging a government on Monday after a narrow
victory over radical leftists that wanted to tear up the
existing agreement.
That brought relief to financial markets, easing demand for
the relative safety of German debt, boosting equity markets and
lifting the euro to a one-month high against the dollar.
"The market was positioned for a result that was more
uncertain than it actually is ... the result is more favourable
than feared," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in
Paris.
German Bund futures were last 36 ticks lower at
141.93, but rapidly pared early losses that saw the contract hit
a low of 141.14 shortly after the open.
In the cash market 10-year yields rose 9
basis points to briefly hit 1.544 percent, their highest since
mid-May, but were last at 1.48 percent.
"Clearly this is not a strong rebound of risk appetite,
it's more the risk off mode losing some momentum. We have a
limited correction and I don't think this will spread to a
strong selloff in benchmark paper," Jacq said.
FLEETING RELIEF
Higher-yielding euro zone debt found only limited relief. In
early trading Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 3
bps to 6.89 percent, while Italian yields were
last at 5.9 percent, down 2 bps on the day.
Few expected the Greek election result to prove a turning
point in the debt crisis that has enveloped Spain in recent
weeks.
Market participants highlighted the slim margin of the
election victory as a source of uncertainty in Greek policy
making and said the country could still end up leaving the euro
zone if it cannot renegotiate and stick to its bailout terms.
"We remain sceptical of any concerted risk rally after the
initial move ... recently these rallies haven't lasted as long
as people expect," a trader said.
Last week, the agreement of a banking rescue worth up to 100
billion euros for Spain's troubled lenders sent the price of its
government bonds tumbling on fears that private creditors would
be pushed further down the queue for repayment.
Concerns over Spain were likely to intensify ahead of a
difficult auction due on Thursday as Madrid battles to maintain
market confidence in its debt after bond yields hit 7 percent
last week.
