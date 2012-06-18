* Spanish 10-yr yield hits new euro-era high at 7.15 pct
* Tension rises as pro-bailout election relief evaporates
* Bunds erase early losses as safe-haven demand returns
By William James
LONDON, June 18 Spanish bond yields hit a new
euro-era high above seven percent and Italian yields jumped on
Monday as initial relief after a pro-bailout victory in Greek
elections gave way to pessimism about the huge problems still
facing the currency bloc.
The swift reversal in sentiment saw German Bund futures
rise, quickly erasing early losses of over a full point, while
European equities and the euro wiped out initial gains.
Political parties in favour of Greece's bailout lifeline
began to try and forge a government on Monday after a narrow
victory over radical leftists who wanted to tear up the existing
aid agreement.
That removed the risk of an imminent Greek exit from the
currency bloc, but the slim margin left major doubts over how
effectively a pro-bailout coalition could govern, with markets
taking the view that Greece may still end up leaving the euro
zone.
"The Greek situation is still very, very precarious. They
only just got the majority, but there are still a lot of
headwinds there in terms of getting a coalition and then you've
got Spain blowing up again - we're not in great shape," a trader
said.
Investors turned their attention back to Spain, the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy, where spiralling borrowing costs
are threatening Madrid's ability to fund itself and raising
speculation that Spain may need a full-blown bailout.
"I think we've moved on a bit from Greece to be honest.
While it's undoubtedly important ... but the bigger problem is
'How do you deal with Spain?' and there doesn't seem to be a
satisfactory solution there," said Elisabeth Afseth, strategist
at Investec in London.
Yields on 10-year Spanish bonds rose to 7.146
percent, up 23 basis points on the day. Greece, Ireland and
Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts soon after
their 10-year bond yields rose above 7 percent.
Last week, the agreement of a banking rescue worth up to 100
billion euros for Spain's troubled lenders sent the price of
Spanish government bonds tumbling on fears that private
creditors would be pushed further down the queue for repayment.
Italian debt also suffered, pushing yields up 15.5 bps to
6.08 percent, but the selloff was deeper in Spain,
driving the yield difference between the two to 108 bps - the
widest in the history of the euro zone according to Reuters
charts.
German Bund futures were last 20 ticks higher at
142.49, after rapidly erasing early losses that saw the contract
hit a low of 141.14 shortly after the open.
Concerns over Spain were likely to intensify ahead of a
difficult auction due on Thursday as Madrid battles to maintain
market confidence in its debt.
Spain is due to sell three short-dated bonds maturing
between 2014 and 2017 on Thursday, and is expected to issue
around 2 billion euros of debt.
Dwindling international investor demand has forced Spain to
issue small amounts of shorter-term bonds, which are cheaper to
issue and attractive to domestic banks but shorten the country's
debt profile, creating large redemption humps further down the
road.
Spain is also set to issue 12- and 18-month bills on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)