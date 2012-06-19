BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
LONDON, June 19 Spanish government bond yields fell and German Bund futures hit session lows on Tuesday after a sale of Spanish bills generated decent demand although borrowing costs soared.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were 9 basis points lower on the day at 7.10 percent, compared to being little changed ahead of the sale.
September Bund futures hit a session low of 142.17, 47 ticks lower on the day after a volatile start to the session.
Spain sold just over 3 billion euros of 12- and 18-month paper.
"They payed up quite heavily to do the one year but managed to do slightly over their target which as far as Spain goes is deemed to be a positive," a trader said.
"But we're not seeing anyone coming in and buying bonds on the back of it."
A bigger test of sentiment will come on Thursday when Spain sells up to 2 billion euros of bonds with maturities up to five years. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)