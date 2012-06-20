* Operation Twist extension was priced in

* Spanish yields fall below 7 pct on hopes of EU action

* Germany two-year bond in demand at 0.1 pct yield (Updates into settlement, adds U.S. Fed comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 20 German Bund futures fell to their lowest in nearly eight weeks and Spanish yields dipped on Wednesday as traders bet on action to shield troubled Spain and Italy and correctly anticipated a U.S. central bank move to extend its monetary stimulus.

Traders said mostly short-term investors were active in the market and the move might reverse soon, especially if a Spanish auction of short- and medium-term debt on Thursday disappoints.

As widely expected, the Federal Reserve extended its "Operation Twist" programme, which aims to push down long-term borrowing costs by selling short-term securities to buy longer-term ones.

German Bund futures settled 87 ticks down on the day at 140.49 just before the Fed statement while 10-year Spanish yields fell 27 basis points to 6.77 percent.

Signs that euro zone leaders were making progress on plans to resolve the region's debt crisis helped Spanish yields retreat below the 7 percent level closely watched by investors after Ireland and Portugal were eventually forced out of debt markets after their yields rose beyond there.

"The general theme is one way where risk appetite has improved on hopes there will be policy action ... hence peripheral bonds have seen significant short-covering," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

German 10-year yields rose eight basis points to 1.61 percent, their highest since May 4. Stamenkovic said they could rise to 1.75 percent in coming days if euro zone factory activity data due on Thursday strengthens bets of a European Central Bank rate cut.

Bunds underperformed U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year T-note yield premium over Bunds shrinking to three basis points, the least since mid-February before the Fed decision.

They also trailed UK bonds after minutes from the Bank of England's last policy meeting showed the BoE was close to launching a new round of monetary stimulus in response to the euro zone debt crisis.

SPANISH CLIFFHANGER

Concerns remain over Spain's ailing banks and whether Europe has sufficient resources available to prevent its debt crisis from spiraling out of control. The acute uncertainty was highlighted by a strongly bid auction of German two-year debt that offers no interest and yields only 0.1 percent.

"Investors are still happy to buy short-dated paper just for safety reasons whereas in the longer maturities we're just seeing this 'risk on' effect in particular ahead of next week's (EU) summit as speculation is building up that we will get something there," DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.

Euro zone officials have said they will be looking to launch the long process of deeper political and economic integration at their summit next week..

One trader said the formation of a coalition by Greece's pro-bailout parties and expectations a European agreement may soon be reached to rescue Spain's ailing banks were "bits and pieces giving a bid to the periphery".

A second trader said talk about the euro zone's rescue funds stepping in to buy Spanish and Italian debt was also supporting those bonds though economists said this was a long way from being heeded and it was unlikely to win over investors. The idea was put forward by Italy at a Group of 20 summit in Mexico on Tuesday.

This helped the fall in Spanish and Italian yields.

Spanish short-term bonds underperformed the rest of the curve before sales of 2014, 2015 and 2017 bonds on Thursday. Madrid paid its highest average cost since the launch of the euro to sell 12-month paper on Tuesday.

The belief that Spain will need more aid than the agreed rescue package, of up to 100 billion euros for its banks, has turned every Spanish debt sale into a cliffhanger.

"Concern about any sort of buying from official sources is bringing a bit of short covering but I still expect foreign investors to be standing on the sideline rather than actively participating and it's really down to the domestic banks to take down the bonds," said Investec strategist Elisabeth Afseth. (Graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)