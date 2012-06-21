* Spanish yields extend fall after auctions

* Spain raises more than planned, but costs soar

* Bunds supported by euro zone downturn intensifying

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, June 21 Spanish government bond yields fell further on Thursday with markets relieved after the country raised over two billion euros at a debt auction, albeit with a sharp rise in borrowing costs.

Spain sold 2.2 billion euros of two-, three- and five-year bonds, slightly more than its stated target amount, relying almost entirely on its domestic banks to absorb the issuance.

But borrowing costs continued to rise, with yields on the five-year paper topping 6 percent - the highest since before the introduction of the euro.

"The first worry is can they fund from the markets? So they raised 2.2 billion versus a 2 billion target, so they can raise the money," said Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos.

"Then the (question is), are the yields threatening for the medium term? And yes, clearly they are much higher than the previous auction, which was widely expected. But still they can continue for a few months to fund at these levels."

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields were 23 basis points lower on Thursday at 6.53 percent, having risen to almost 7.30 percent last week. Shorter-dated yields were as much as 35 basis points lower.

"People are reluctant to trade or make prices and we shouldn't over-analyse (the moves)," a trader said.

"The market is closing its eyes and trading a little blindly on the hopes things are getting better, but there's nothing concrete, only the usual noise."

Spanish and Italian bonds have rallied this week, and Bunds have fallen, on speculation Europe's bailout funds may be used to buy sovereign bonds in the secondary market.

"The move's been pretty strong and we've still got some room to stretch this rally," a second trader said. "But of course there is the risk of disappointment."

Germany's parliament is set to ratify the European Stability Mechanism next week but Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is no discussion about using the fund to buy bonds.

With the auction out of the way, Madrid is set to release the results later on Thursday of an independent audit of its banks - many of which are suffering from a rising number of bad real estate loans - and possibly make a formal request for European funds to prop them up.

Euro zone finance ministers have already agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to rescue its banking sector but analysts believe the country will end up needing a full bailout.

"With Spain under increasing pressure on capital markets, the spectre of having to exhaust ESM resources with an official rescue of Spain looms large," ING strategists said in a note.

With a full rescue package for Spain likely to cost around 250 billion euros, and taking into account funds already committed to Greece, Ireland and Portugal, the bank said only about 150 billion euros would be left in the EFSF kitty.

"If beyond that Italy were to require help we would enter very dangerous territory," ING said. "There is no rescue mechanism in place that could cater for an Italian bailout."

Another choppy session for German Bunds left them last 36 ticks higher at 140.85, bouncing off their lowest levels in nearly eight weeks after data showed the downturn in the euro zone's private sector is becoming entrenched as falling new orders and employment levels dent confidence.

Ten-year yields were 2 basis points lower at 1.59 percent, but more than 30 basis points above historic lows hit at the beginning of June.

"If a few big hedge funds decide selling Bunds is the trade for the next couple of weeks, then, in these reduced volumes, it will be the trade," the trader said. "But Bunds have backed up a lot ... and they're becoming attractive again."

France had little trouble selling 8.43 billion euros of bonds.

"Once again demand for French paper has been strong at the auction, reflecting the ongoing demand for liquid core paper offering a pickup over German paper, particularly in short to intermediate maturities," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Catherine Evans)