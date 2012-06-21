* Spanish yields extend fall after auctions

* Spain raises more than planned, but costs soar

* Bund rebounds after recent losses

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, June 21 Spanish government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday as Madrid successfully tapped the markets with a sale of medium-term debt, although at an increased cost.

Spain sold 2.2 billion euros of two-, three- and five-year bonds, slightly more than the relatively small stated target amount, but it relied almost entirely on its domestic banks to absorb the issuance.

Its borrowing costs also continued to rise, with yields on the five-year paper topping 6 percent - the highest since before the introduction of the euro.

"The first worry is, can they fund from the markets? So they raised 2.2 billion versus a 2 billion target, so they can raise the money," said Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos.

"Then the (question is), are the yields threatening for the medium term? And yes, clearly they are much higher than the previous auction, which was widely expected. But still they can continue for a few months to fund at these levels."

Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell 15 basis points on Thursday to 6.62 percent, having risen to almost 7.30 percent last week. Shorter-dated yields were as much as 43 bps lower.

"People are reluctant to trade or make prices and we shouldn't over-analyse (the moves)," a trader said.

"The market is closing its eyes and trading a little blindly on hopes things are getting better, but there's nothing concrete, only the usual noise."

Spanish and Italian bonds have rallied this week, and Bunds have fallen on speculation Europe's bailout funds may be used to buy sovereign bonds in the secondary market even though it looks a long way from becoming reality.

"The move's been pretty strong, and we've still got some room to stretch this rally," a second trader said. "But of course there is the risk of disappointment."

Germany's parliament is set to ratify the European Stability Mechanism next week, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is no discussion about using the fund to buy bonds.

SPANISH AUDIT

With the auction out of the way, markets may react on Friday to two independent audits on the Spanish banking sector that the government will use to gauge how much of the 100 billion euros of available European funds it needs to recapitalise ailing lenders.

The audits put that figure at 51 to 62 billion euros ($64-78 billion) in extra capital in the event of a serious downturn in the economy and new losses on their books.

There was little reaction in after-hours trading to the audits, which came out after the market closed. But one analyst said before the results that the market would be relieved by a number around 50 billion euros and that the results would also provide clarity on one of the big unknowns of the debt crisis.

Still, analysts increasingly believe that rising borrowing costs for Spain, as shown by the auction earlier, may force the country to seek a full bailout. "(The auction) went pretty well but they paid through the nose to get that away," Grant Lewis, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets said. "Our view here is that eventually Spain ends up with a full bailout."

STRUGGLING ECONOMY

Another choppy session for German Bunds left them up 103 ticks on the day at a settlement close of 141.52 after two consecutive session of losses and as data showed spots of weakness in major world economies.

Data showed the downturn in the euro zone's private sector is becoming entrenched as falling new orders and employment levels dent confidence.

In the United States, manufacturing grew in June at its slowest pace in 11 months..

Some analysts said the German Bund was rebounding after two straight weeks in the red. But it is still poised for its third consecutive week of losses and is down more than 3 percent so far this month.

"It's an overdue correction for the Bund. There is every reason to see the Bund much higher," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.

France had little trouble selling 8.43 billion euros of bonds. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)