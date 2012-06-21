* Spanish yields extend fall after auctions
* Spain raises more than planned, but costs soar
* Bund rebounds after recent losses
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 21 Spanish government bond yields
fell sharply on Thursday as Madrid successfully tapped the
markets with a sale of medium-term debt, although at an
increased cost.
Spain sold 2.2 billion euros of two-, three- and five-year
bonds, slightly more than the relatively small stated target
amount, but it relied almost entirely on its domestic banks to
absorb the issuance.
Its borrowing costs also continued to rise, with yields on
the five-year paper topping 6 percent - the highest since before
the introduction of the euro.
"The first worry is, can they fund from the markets? So they
raised 2.2 billion versus a 2 billion target, so they can raise
the money," said Lloyds Bank strategist Achilleas
Georgolopoulos.
"Then the (question is), are the yields threatening for the
medium term? And yes, clearly they are much higher than the
previous auction, which was widely expected. But still they can
continue for a few months to fund at these levels."
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields fell
15 basis points on Thursday to 6.62 percent, having risen to
almost 7.30 percent last week. Shorter-dated yields were as much
as 43 bps lower.
"People are reluctant to trade or make prices and we
shouldn't over-analyse (the moves)," a trader said.
"The market is closing its eyes and trading a little blindly
on hopes things are getting better, but there's nothing
concrete, only the usual noise."
Spanish and Italian bonds have rallied this week, and Bunds
have fallen on speculation Europe's bailout funds may be used
to buy sovereign bonds in the secondary market even though it
looks a long way from becoming reality.
"The move's been pretty strong, and we've still got some
room to stretch this rally," a second trader said. "But of
course there is the risk of disappointment."
Germany's parliament is set to ratify the European Stability
Mechanism next week, but Chancellor Angela
Merkel has said there is no discussion about using the fund to
buy bonds.
SPANISH AUDIT
With the auction out of the way, markets may react on Friday
to two independent audits on the Spanish banking sector that the
government will use to gauge how much of the 100 billion euros
of available European funds it needs to recapitalise ailing
lenders.
The audits put that figure at 51 to 62 billion euros ($64-78
billion) in extra capital in the event of a serious downturn in
the economy and new losses on their books.
There was little reaction in after-hours trading to the
audits, which came out after the market closed. But one analyst
said before the results that the market would be relieved by a
number around 50 billion euros and that the results would also
provide clarity on one of the big unknowns of the debt crisis.
Still, analysts increasingly believe that rising borrowing
costs for Spain, as shown by the auction earlier, may force the
country to seek a full bailout.
"(The auction) went pretty well but they paid through the
nose to get that away," Grant Lewis, head of research at Daiwa
Capital Markets said. "Our view here is that eventually Spain
ends up with a full bailout."
STRUGGLING ECONOMY
Another choppy session for German Bunds left them
up 103 ticks on the day at a settlement close of 141.52 after
two consecutive session of losses and as data showed spots of
weakness in major world economies.
Data showed the downturn in the euro zone's private sector
is becoming entrenched as falling new orders and employment
levels dent confidence.
In the United States, manufacturing grew in June at its
slowest pace in 11 months..
Some analysts said the German Bund was rebounding after two
straight weeks in the red. But it is still poised for its third
consecutive week of losses and is down more than 3 percent so
far this month.
"It's an overdue correction for the Bund. There is every
reason to see the Bund much higher," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed
income strategist at Intesa SanPaolo.
France had little trouble selling 8.43 billion euros of
bonds.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)