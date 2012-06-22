* Spanish and Italian bonds under pressure after recent
gains
* German Bunds poised for third week of losses
* EU summit expected to disappoint; Bunds could rebound
(Updates throughout)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, June 22 Italian government bond yields
rose sharply on Friday, along with the cost of insuring against
a debt default, as the market prepared for a busy week of
issuance.
Spanish and Italian bonds also came under pressure as
sentiment towards riskier assets waned on recent poor economic
data and a series of bank downgrades.
Italy is due to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds
on Tuesday and BTPs on Thursday. The Treasury will announce
details of the first sale later on Friday and of the BTP auction
on Monday.
The Treasury may have to pay more to get the bonds away amid
widespread concerns about contagion from Spain even though
domestic investors are likely to support the sale.
"Usually you see some price concession going into the
auction, that's the pattern we are seeing today," Rainer
Gunterman, strategist at Commerzbank said. "The (auction result)
will depend on the risk appetite (that day)."
Italian 10-year government bond yields were
7.7 basis points higher on the day at 5.83 percent.
Five-year credit default swaps were 10 basis points higher
at 518 basis points, according to market monitor Markit. The
price means it costs $518,000 dollars to insure $10 million of
debt against default.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields were
also up 3.8 bps at 6.66 percent after falling around 57 bps this
week, partly on hopes of some policy response at an European
Union summit next week.
Ahead of that, leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain
met on Friday in Rome to try to find common ground.
"Yesterday and the day before there was probably a little
bit of short covering, just thinking that things have gotten so
bad that we might be close to some kind of resolution or at
least some kind of intervention," Gary Jenkins, director of
Swordfish Research said.
"Then today maybe that trade has taken place ... and today
you have got a situation where there are just less buyers for
that kind of product."
Italian and Spanish government bonds also fell as appetite
for riskier assets deteriorated after data showed weakness in
major world economies.
German business sentiment fell for a second straight month
in June to its lowest level in over two years..
Surveys on Thursday showed business activity across the euro
zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese
manufacturing contracted, while weaker overseas demand slowed
U.S. factory growth.
Meanwhile, ratings agency Moody's downgraded 15 of the
world's biggest banks on Thursday.
BUND CORRECTION EXPECTED
German Bunds were poised for a third straight week of
losses, with the most recent losses also fueled by hopes of some
sort of policy response at next week's EU summit.
German Bund future was down 8 basis points at
141.44 in a choppy trading session that took the contract in and
out of positive territory. But analysts said the Bund was
overdue a correction higher.
"Given where expectations are (for the EU summit) ... there
is increasing scope for disappointment," Gunterman said.
"It's still difficult to see that there will be common
ground for the big master plan the market is looking for."
Gunterman said there was key resistance at 141.58 and a
sustained break above that could see further upside for the
Bunds.
Ten-year German government bond yields were up
slightly at 1.54 percent, having risen above 1.60 percent
earlier in the week.
"From a fundamental point of view we think that at 1.60
(percent), (10-year) yields have adjusted quite a bit already...
we think we are at the upper end of the range and Bunds are set
for a correction as we don't see a quick fix to the crisis,"
Gunterman added.
Independent auditors said on Thursday Spanish banks may need
up to 62 billion euros in extra capital, to be filled mostly by
a euro zone bailout. That was less than the maximum 100 billion
euros offered by euro zone officials but the trader said the
number was unrealistic.
"I am a little bit skeptical of the numbers, I don't think
they are big enough," the trader said.
Many in the markets see the bank rescue as a mere prelude to
a full bailout for the Spanish state, which Madrid denies it
will need.