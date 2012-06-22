LONDON, June 22 Italian government bond yields
rose on Friday, along with the cost of insuring against a debt
default, as the market prepared for a busy week of issuance.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were 13
basis points higher on the day at 5.89 percent.
Five-year credit default swaps were 10 basis points higher
at 518 basis points, according market monitor Markit. The price
means it costs $518,000 dollars to insure $10 million of debt
against default.
"It's just auction set-up for next week," a trader said.
"They have a heavy supply week."
Italy is due to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds
on Tuesday and BTPs on Thursday. The Treasury will announce
details of the first sale later on Friday and of the BTP auction
on Monday.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Marius Zaharia)