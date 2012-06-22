LONDON, June 22 Italian government bond yields rose on Friday, along with the cost of insuring against a debt default, as the market prepared for a busy week of issuance.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 13 basis points higher on the day at 5.89 percent.

Five-year credit default swaps were 10 basis points higher at 518 basis points, according market monitor Markit. The price means it costs $518,000 dollars to insure $10 million of debt against default.

"It's just auction set-up for next week," a trader said. "They have a heavy supply week."

Italy is due to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and BTPs on Thursday. The Treasury will announce details of the first sale later on Friday and of the BTP auction on Monday. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Marius Zaharia)