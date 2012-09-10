LONDON, Sept 10 German Bund futures slipped at
Monday's open with riskier euro zone governments bonds expected
to stay buoyed by the European Central Bank's latest
crisis-fighting measures, though an uncertain growth outlook
could cap Bund losses.
Weak U.S. non-farm payrolls data helped safe-haven German
Bunds recoup losses on Friday which were triggered after the ECB
unveiled plans to buy unlimited amounts of bonds issued by
struggling countries in a bid to lower their borrowing costs.
"The weak growth profile is enough to make sure that Bunds
don't sell off too far irerspective of what happens in
peripheral government bonds," a trader said. "The Fed is still
easing as the world economy is in a very fragile state. That's
why we can't get too negative on Bunds."
The Bund future was last 17 ticks lower at 140.48
compared with 140.65 at Friday's settlement.