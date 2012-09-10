* Further Spanish yield falls hinge on Madrid aid request
* German court decision on ESM fund keeps investors wary
* Bunds reverse gains but losses limited by growth outlook
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 10 Spanish 10-year yields hit
five-month lows on Monday with investors still buoyed by
European Central Bank bond-buying plans, but further falls were
seen capped by uncertainty over when Madrid might seek aid to
trigger the scheme.
Spanish benchmark yields fell below 6 percent for the first
time since May on Friday after the ECB committed to buying
potentially unlimited amounts of bonds issued by struggling euro
zone countries in a bid to lower their borrowing costs.
The bond purchases were, however, conditional on the
countries seeking help from the euro zone's EFSF and ESM bailout
funds, a step Madrid has so far been reluctant to take.
Spanish 10-year yields fell slightly to 5.68 percent
, with some strategists seeing them falling to 5
percent in coming weeks if Madrid seeks help.
"We've had a good rally, the sentiment is positive and I
think it will remain so near term, but the market is very wary
of Spanish authorities," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick
Stamenkovic said.
"If they don't start to show an inclination towards going to
the EFSF/ESM for financial assistance then markets are going to
start to be increasingly nervous and we could start to see a
reversal."
Shorter-dated Spanish yields ,
which have fallen the most over the past two months in
anticipation of ECB action to tackle the crisis, rose as
investors pocketed profits.
Equivalent Italian yields were also higher after Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti said his country would not accept
additional conditions being attached from any ECB support.
"It makes sense to see some stabilisation and even a limited
setback due to profit-taking given the huge rally we saw," said
Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
"The market is waiting for a decision from Spain... within
the next couple of weeks otherwise if Spain rules out any
support from the EFSF then there will probably be selling
pressure."
Traders said flows were light with investors wary of taking
big positions before Germany's top court rules on the legality
ESM fund on Wednesday, though many expect a positive outcome.
All 20 legal experts polled by Reuters last week expect the
constitutional court judges to let the ESM and a European fiscal
discipline pact go ahead, but most expect them to add tough
conditions for future bailouts.
"The market is bound to be jittery before the German...
decision but I think it will be passed," a trader said.
FED STIMULUS EYED
German Bunds fell in choppy trade, led by 30-year paper with
some traders citing position-squaring in the wake of the ECB's
latest crisis-fighting measures.
But traders ruled out a sharp sell-off after weak Chinese
data and as speculation, fuelled by weak U.S. jobs numbers on
Friday, that the U.S. Federal Reserve could introduce fresh
monetary stimulus supported Treasuries.
"The weak growth profile is enough to make sure that Bunds
don't sell off too far irrespective of what happens in
peripheral government bonds," a trader said. "The Fed is still
easing as the world economy is in a very fragile state. That's
why we can't get too negative on Bunds."
Bund futures were last down 39 ticks at 140.27 with
10-year German yields 3 bps up at 1.52 percent
while 30-year Bunds yielded 2.42 percent, up 8 bps.
While Bunds regained ground against Treasuries, widening
their 10-year yield spread by 2 bps to 12 bps, RIA's Stamenkovic
expects U.S. bonds to resume outperforming their German
counterparts if the Fed meets expectations of more bond
purchases this week.
"With more burden-sharing on the horizon the outlook for
Bunds is one for higher yields and I see Treasuries have scope
to outperform Bunds in the near term. We could easily see the
spread heading back towards zero in the next three to six months
assuming the Fed does deliver," he said.