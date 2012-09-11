LONDON, Sept 11 German government bond futures
rallied on Tuesday, edging up before a key ruling by the
country's Constitutional Court to ratify the euro zone's rescue
funds with the possibility of a delay to the decision keeping
markets cautious.
Resurfacing worries over Greece, which acknowledged it was
having trouble persuading its international lenders to accept a
plan crucial to securing further loans also
supported safe-haven Bunds, while British newspaper The
Telegraph reported Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy would
not accept a rescue that dictated spending cuts.
The Constitutional Court ruling which is due on Wednesday
will decide if Germany can legally participate in the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund, a vital decision as the ECB can
buy government bonds only in conjunction with the bailout fund
.
However, following a fresh complaint from a ruling party
lawmaker against the ECB's bond buying, the court is expected to
decide on Tuesday whether to go ahead with the decision on
Wednesday or delay to consider the complaint.
.
"Everyone still seems to think the court ruling will go
through but there're worries about Greece leaving the euro
again, Spain is playing hardball and I'm not sure the European
Central Bank are ever going to actually buy bonds," a trader
said.
"There's a lot of good news priced into the periphery."
December Bund futures were 62 ticks higher at
140.94.
The Netherlands will sell up to 2.25 billion euros of
10-year bonds, a day before elections in the
country, mild concerns over which may dampen demand for the
sale, analysts said.