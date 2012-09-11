* Bunds push higher on German court ruling nerves
* Shorter-dated Spanish, Italian yields nudge higher
* Netherlands tests market before elections
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 11 German government bonds rallied
on Tuesday with markets cautious a day before a ruling by the
country's top court which is expected to give the go-ahead to
the euro zone rescue fund, albeit with tough conditions.
Germany's Constitutional Court said it would not postpone
Wednesday's ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout
fund despite a new challenge by a lawmaker from Chancellor
Angela Merkel's party which threatened to delay proceedings.
Few market players expect the court to rule the fund
unconstitutional, but some think the judges could attach tough
conditions on any future German aid.
A negative ruling would complicate European Central Bank
plans to buy Spanish and Italian bonds to lower their borrowing
costs as countries must first request help from the funds.
"The decision is the sole thing that could blow the whole
thing out of the water," said Gary Jenkins, managing director at
Swordfish Securities.
"It's unlikely they'll do that but if there's one obstacle
that it would be hard to see a way around, that would be it."
Shorter-dated Spanish and Italian bond yields rose,
succumbing to profit taking which may accelerate, with no sign
of Spain moving closer to requesting a bailout, while Greece's
talks on further aid stalled, adding to the cautious mood.
"There's generally a negative news tone this morning. Spain
is looking at the terms of its bailout and being quite coy about
what's going on," said Rabobank rate strategist Lynn
Graham-Taylor, also highlighting risks associated with the
German court ruling, Dutch elections and Greek talks on further
aid.
"Ultimately the ECB have announced a bond-buying programme
but they haven't bought any bonds and until we've seen the
colour of their money, markets are not going to go bullishly
risk-on."
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told Spanish television
he would not accept a rescue that dictated spending
cuts, while Greece acknowledged it was having
trouble persuading its international lenders to accept a plan
crucial to securing further loans.
Spanish two-year government bond yields were
6.3 basis points higher at 3.02 percent, with the Italian
equivalent up 5.3 bps at 2.61 percent.
BUNDS UP
German Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 140.62,
although off earlier highs of 140.98, with 10-year Bund yields
down 2.5 bps at 1.49 percent.
"There are worries about Greece leaving the euro again,
Spain is playing hardball and I'm not sure the European Central
Bank are ever going to actually buy bonds," a trader said.
"There's a lot of good news priced into the periphery."
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said Bunds would need
to close above resistance in the 140.66-140.93 area, the 38
percent retracement of the latest sell-off, to extend gains,
while a trade under Friday's 139.43 low would trigger a "much
deeper" sell-off.
"Bunds are still at an interesting stage...Does the latest
weakness represent a test of the lower extremes of a broad
sideways range...or is this the final stage of a long-term
bearish shift? The jury is still out," Adcock said.
The Netherlands sold 2 billion euros of 10-year bonds -
below the 2.5 billion euro maximum target a day before a
parliamentary election, paying its lowest yield this year of
just 1.8 percent.
Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy, said
Dutch debt had recently underperfomed France and Austria.
"Uncertainties about the outcome of the elections might
explain part of the underperformance and, in our view, the trend
might continue," she said.
The two pro-European Dutch political parties were in a dead
heat, a poll taken on Monday showed.
"The risk for Dutch spreads arises from the scenario that
the country will stay without a government for a long period,"
ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said in a note.