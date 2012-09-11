* Bunds push higher on German court ruling nerves

* Shorter-dated Spanish, Italian yields nudge higher

* Netherlands tests market before elections

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 11 German government bonds rallied on Tuesday with markets cautious a day before a ruling by the country's top court which is expected to give the go-ahead to the euro zone rescue fund, albeit with tough conditions.

Germany's Constitutional Court said it would not postpone Wednesday's ruling on the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund despite a new challenge by a lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party which threatened to delay proceedings.

Few market players expect the court to rule the fund unconstitutional, but some think the judges could attach tough conditions on any future German aid. .

A negative ruling would complicate European Central Bank plans to buy Spanish and Italian bonds to lower their borrowing costs as countries must first request help from the funds.

"The decision is the sole thing that could blow the whole thing out of the water," said Gary Jenkins, managing director at Swordfish Securities.

"It's unlikely they'll do that but if there's one obstacle that it would be hard to see a way around, that would be it."

Shorter-dated Spanish and Italian bond yields rose, succumbing to profit taking which may accelerate, with no sign of Spain moving closer to requesting a bailout, while Greece's talks on further aid stalled, adding to the cautious mood.

"There's generally a negative news tone this morning. Spain is looking at the terms of its bailout and being quite coy about what's going on," said Rabobank rate strategist Lynn Graham-Taylor, also highlighting risks associated with the German court ruling, Dutch elections and Greek talks on further aid.

"Ultimately the ECB have announced a bond-buying programme but they haven't bought any bonds and until we've seen the colour of their money, markets are not going to go bullishly risk-on."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told Spanish television he would not accept a rescue that dictated spending cuts, while Greece acknowledged it was having trouble persuading its international lenders to accept a plan crucial to securing further loans.

Spanish two-year government bond yields were 6.3 basis points higher at 3.02 percent, with the Italian equivalent up 5.3 bps at 2.61 percent.

BUNDS UP

German Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 140.62, although off earlier highs of 140.98, with 10-year Bund yields down 2.5 bps at 1.49 percent.

"There are worries about Greece leaving the euro again, Spain is playing hardball and I'm not sure the European Central Bank are ever going to actually buy bonds," a trader said.

"There's a lot of good news priced into the periphery."

UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said Bunds would need to close above resistance in the 140.66-140.93 area, the 38 percent retracement of the latest sell-off, to extend gains, while a trade under Friday's 139.43 low would trigger a "much deeper" sell-off.

"Bunds are still at an interesting stage...Does the latest weakness represent a test of the lower extremes of a broad sideways range...or is this the final stage of a long-term bearish shift? The jury is still out," Adcock said.

The Netherlands sold 2 billion euros of 10-year bonds - below the 2.5 billion euro maximum target a day before a parliamentary election, paying its lowest yield this year of just 1.8 percent.

Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy, said Dutch debt had recently underperfomed France and Austria.

"Uncertainties about the outcome of the elections might explain part of the underperformance and, in our view, the trend might continue," she said.

The two pro-European Dutch political parties were in a dead heat, a poll taken on Monday showed.

"The risk for Dutch spreads arises from the scenario that the country will stay without a government for a long period," ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti said in a note.