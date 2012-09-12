* Bunds slip before German constitutional court ESM verdict

* German bonds to extend fall if rescue fund gets thumbs-up

* Dutch elections, launch of new German 5-yr bond also due

By William James

LONDON, Sept 12 German Bund futures fell on Wednesday as investors bet a much-anticipated legal ruling would confirm the validity of the euro zone's rescue fund, removing a major obstacle to the resolution of the bloc's debt crisis.

Few expect Germany's top court to rule the bailout fund unconstitutional -- an outcome that would torpedo the latest attempts to fix the crisis -- but some analysts say the judges could attach tough conditions on any future German aid.

"In these markets we might see a knee-jerk selloff after they give it the OK, but how long that lasts, I don't know. It's all about the conditionality," a trader said.

Safe-haven Bund futures were 34 ticks lower at 140.04 in early trading, in the middle of the range seen since the European Central Bank last week eased market tensions by announcing plans to buy bond issued by the region's weakest states.

Italian and Spanish bond yields also fell in early trade, extending a sharp rally that has brought yields closer to affordable levels, after they hit unsustainable highs in July.

A key tenet of the ECB's plan is the support of the European Stability Mechanism rescue fund and Commerzbank strategists saw potential for Bund futures to fall 50-100 ticks if the court rules in favour of the fund.

Shortly after the 0800 GMT court ruling, Germany will launch a new October 2017 bond. Germany struggled to generate bids for a new 10-year bond last week, but the shorter maturity and good value relative to similar existing bonds was likely to ensure a stronger sale this time round.

"The attractiveness of the new Bobl is related to the shape of the German sovereign curve, which has the highest slope in the three- to five-year segment," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti in a note to clients.

Reuters pricing data showed the bond, which will carry a 0.5 percent coupon, was trading in the pre-issue grey market at a yield of around 0.62 percent.

Investors will also be watching Dutch elections to gauge the likelihood of the country remaining committed to austerity targets. Polls show the country's two main pro-European parties are tied and, while a coalition is likely, questions remain over how quickly a new government can be formed.