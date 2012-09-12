LONDON, Sept 12 German government bond futures
and the euro fell to a session low on Wednesday and equities
trimmed gains in volatile trade before a German court ruling on
the validity of the euro zone's rescue funds.
German Bund futures fell to a session low of
139.83, down 55 ticks on the day, before paring losses to stand
23 ticks lower at 140.15.
The FTSEurofirst share index trimmed earlier gains of as
much as 0.3 percent to trade flat on the day at 1,106.69 points
in volatile trade ahead of the decision.
"It's really thin trade out there, buying or selling 100
lots can cause a big move right now, we're still waiting for the
real decision," a trader said.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2815, dropping
below its 200-day moving average of $1.2832. It had earlier
risen to a four-month high of $1.28866 on EBS.