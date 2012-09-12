* Periphery rallies, Bunds fall after ESM gets green light

* Spanish bond gains limited by scale of recent rally

* Investors now look to Madrid to ask for assistance

* German debt auction stutters as risk appetite picks up

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James

LONDON, Sept 12 Spanish and Italian bonds rallied and German debt prices fell on Wednesday after Germany's top court gave the greenlight to the euro zone's new bailout fund, removing a major hurdle to the bloc's crisis-fighting plans.

The constitutional court rejected a challenge to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), allowing Germany to ratify the 700 billion euro fund as long as it could guarantee there would be no increase in German financial exposure to the fund without parliament's approval.

The verdict was broadly as expected and the positive reaction in Spanish and Italian debt was limited by the scale of the rally in the weeks since the European Central Bank pledged to buy peripheral debt to lower sovereign borrowing costs.

Whether Spanish and Italian yields maintain their downward trend now hinged on whether Madrid will ask for assistance from the rescue funds, a condition for the ECB bond buying.

The Spanish 10-year yield was down 7 basis points on the day at 5.65 percent, compared with 5.71 percent before the ruling, and could fall as low as 5.5 percent in coming days, some strategists said. In late July, the yield hit 7.8 percent, a level widely perceived by market participants as unsustainable.

The equivalent Italian yield was down 7 bps at 5.02 percent, within a whisker of 5 percent - a level last seen in March.

"For now there's a benign environment for peripheral countries given the ECB delivered on expectations and today the German court gave the greenlight to the ESM so the backstop is in place," said Michael Leister, a strategist at Commerzbank.

"But with these events out of the way there are further questions out there in particular when Spain will go and ask for help which is another key hurdle to overcome for the ECB (bond buying) to become active."

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Spain was still studying the price it would have to pay for seeking help but improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary. Such a stance could well prompt investors to test Madrid's resolve on this which could see yields backing up, some strategists warned.

BUND SALE STRUGGLES

The potential consequences of the German court ruling against the ESM were so grave that some caution had been priced into core markets and as those positions quickly unwound German December Bund futures hit a 10-week low of 139.24, down over a point on the day.

The market's revived appetite for higher-yielding, riskier assets made for a difficult sale of German bonds - the lowest yielding debt in the euro zone.

The launch of a new five-year bond carrying a 0.5 percent coupon received sufficient demand, but the quantity and quality of bids was below par, reflecting a growing reluctance to accept the slim yields German debt offers.

"If tensions in the single currency start to ease, particularly in peripherals, then the safe-haven allure of German bonds is going to soften. Consequently investors might start to demand higher yields at future auctions," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

At the opposite end of the credit spectrum, Italy sold 9 billion euros of 12-month treasury bills at a gross yield of 1.692 percent, its lowest since March 2012.

Investors will now be watching Dutch elections to gauge the likelihood of the Netherlands remaining committed to austerity targets. Polls show the two main pro-European parties tied and, while a coalition is likely, questions remain over how quickly a new government can be formed.

Rabobank recommended trading on the short-term uncertainty by positioning for the 10-year yield spread between Dutch and German bonds to widen to 41 bps. The spread was last at 30 bps.