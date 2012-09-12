* Periphery rallies, Bunds fall after ESM gets green light
* Spanish bond gains limited by scale of recent rally
* Investors now look to Madrid to ask for assistance
* German debt auction stutters as risk appetite picks up
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James
LONDON, Sept 12 Spanish and Italian bonds
rallied and German debt prices fell on Wednesday after Germany's
top court gave the greenlight to the euro zone's new bailout
fund, removing a major hurdle to the bloc's crisis-fighting
plans.
The constitutional court rejected a challenge to the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), allowing Germany to ratify
the 700 billion euro fund as long as it could guarantee there
would be no increase in German financial exposure to the fund
without parliament's approval.
The verdict was broadly as expected and the positive
reaction in Spanish and Italian debt was limited by the scale of
the rally in the weeks since the European Central Bank pledged
to buy peripheral debt to lower sovereign borrowing costs.
Whether Spanish and Italian yields maintain their downward
trend now hinged on whether Madrid will ask for assistance from
the rescue funds, a condition for the ECB bond buying.
The Spanish 10-year yield was down 7 basis
points on the day at 5.65 percent, compared with 5.71 percent
before the ruling, and could fall as low as 5.5 percent in
coming days, some strategists said. In late July, the yield hit
7.8 percent, a level widely perceived by market participants as
unsustainable.
The equivalent Italian yield was down 7 bps at
5.02 percent, within a whisker of 5 percent - a level last seen
in March.
"For now there's a benign environment for peripheral
countries given the ECB delivered on expectations and today the
German court gave the greenlight to the ESM so the backstop is
in place," said Michael Leister, a strategist at Commerzbank.
"But with these events out of the way there are further
questions out there in particular when Spain will go and ask for
help which is another key hurdle to overcome for the ECB (bond
buying) to become active."
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Spain was still studying
the price it would have to pay for seeking help but improved
market conditions may make aid unnecessary. Such a stance could
well prompt investors to test Madrid's resolve on this which
could see yields backing up, some strategists warned.
BUND SALE STRUGGLES
The potential consequences of the German court ruling
against the ESM were so grave that some caution had been priced
into core markets and as those positions quickly unwound German
December Bund futures hit a 10-week low of 139.24, down
over a point on the day.
The market's revived appetite for higher-yielding, riskier
assets made for a difficult sale of German bonds - the lowest
yielding debt in the euro zone.
The launch of a new five-year bond carrying
a 0.5 percent coupon received sufficient demand, but the
quantity and quality of bids was below par, reflecting a growing
reluctance to accept the slim yields German debt offers.
"If tensions in the single currency start to ease,
particularly in peripherals, then the safe-haven allure of
German bonds is going to soften. Consequently investors might
start to demand higher yields at future auctions," said Nick
Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
At the opposite end of the credit spectrum, Italy sold 9
billion euros of 12-month treasury bills at a gross yield of
1.692 percent, its lowest since March 2012.
Investors will now be watching Dutch elections to gauge the
likelihood of the Netherlands remaining committed to austerity
targets. Polls show the two main pro-European parties tied and,
while a coalition is likely, questions remain over how quickly a
new government can be formed.
Rabobank recommended trading on the short-term uncertainty
by positioning for the 10-year yield spread between Dutch and
German bonds to widen to 41 bps. The spread
was last at 30 bps.