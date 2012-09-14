* Low-risk German debt suffers as risk appetite picks up

By William James

LONDON, Sept 14 German bond yields hit an 11-week high on Friday as low-risk government bonds sold off globally after the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets by announcing new stimulus measures.

The Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs market and also extended its pledge to keep interest rates near zero.

The shift to higher-yielding assets helped drive 10-year Italian bond yields briefly below 5 percent for the first time since May as positive sentiment grew after a week in which the euro zone successfully negotiated key obstacles on its way to resolving its three-year debt crisis.

"Certainly this is a Fed thing, but it's added to all the European decisions we've had over the last 10 days," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Last week the European Central Bank outlined a bond buying plan to help struggling states like Spain, while the euro zone's bailout fund won legal approval from Germany's top court and Dutch voters backed pro-European parties in a general election.

"All these things suggest an autumn that will hopefully be far more benign for the market," Scicluna said.

German 10-year yields rose 15 basis points to 1.68 percent while Bund futures, a proxy for safe-haven demand in the euro zone, fell 155 ticks to 138.74 - a level not seen since early April.

Nevertheless, as a warning of the challenges still ahead, Spanish bond yields gave up some of the large gains seen over the last six weeks as investors took profits ahead of bond auctions next week.

The sovereign announced a relatively ambitious sale of 5- and 10-year bonds which will test appetite for longer-dated Spanish debt that sits outside the ECB's 1- to 3-year purchase programme.

In reaction, 10-year yields hit their highest in a week at 5.85 percent, up 18 bps on the day, and shorter-dated bond yields also climbed. Italian yields came off their best level of 4.95 percent to stand at 5.02 percent by the European close.

DELICATE BALANCE

Spain was at the top of the agenda for euro zone finance ministers, currently meeting in Cyprus, with the Eurogroup members putting pressure on Madrid to say whether it needs financial assistance or not.

The ECB will only intervene if Spain asks for a bailout, but the euro zone's fourth largest economy is reluctant to do so, especially while bond yields remain low, for fear of losing fiscal sovereignty and having to meet potentially growth-crimping conditions.

The situation presents a dilemma for bond investors wary of missing any rally in Spanish debt, but also aware that without market pressure pushing yields up, Spain could continue justifying a delay in its aid request.

For core bonds, the breach of several key technical levels during the session removed barriers to a selloff which could accelerate if a bailout request is made.

Ten-year German bond yields crossed the 200-day moving average for the first time in 14 months, pulling the June high of 1.7 percent into focus - at which point almost the entire year's fall in yields would have been retraced.

"1.70 percent has got to break for us to get really bearish on the market," David Sneddon, technical analyst at Credit Suisse.