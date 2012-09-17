LONDON, Sept 17 German government bonds edged up
at Monday's with the previous session's sharp sell-off after the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced new stimulus measures seen having
gone too far, too fast.
German government bond yields hit 11-week highs on Friday
after the the Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S.
economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs
market and extended its pledge to keep interest rates near zero.
German Bund futures were 19 ticks higher at 138.93.
"Bunds collapsed on Friday, it was very heavy but I think we
might need to pause," a trader said.
"The markets are very optimistic at the moment."