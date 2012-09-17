LONDON, Sept 17 Ten-year Spanish government bond
yields extended their rise on Monday, driven by pressure ahead
of this week's auctions and lingering doubts over when, or if,
Spain will seek financial aid.
Spain's request for help is a precondition to the European
Central Bank's bond buying program, but the government has been
reluctant to do so, especially after funding costs have fallen
to more manageable levels.
Ten-year Spanish yields were up 13 basis
points to 5.96 percent, while the German Bund future
was 32 ticks higher on the day at 139.06.
"There's some disappointment that Spain doesn't go ahead and
outline any intention to apply for...aid There's also supply
coming out this week where besides the new three-year they'll
also be tapping the 10-year as well and that's prompting some
profit-taking," a trader said