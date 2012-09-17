* Doubts over Spanish aid request hoist yields
* Spain yields may rise further ahead of Thursday auction
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Sept 17 Spanish 10-year yields rose back
above 6 percent on Monday on doubts over when, or if, Spain will
seek financial aid needed to trigger European Central Bank bond
purchases to subdue its borrowing costs.
Weekend protests in Madrid highlighted how unpopular further
austerity measures would be, overshadowing the Spanish
government's pledge of a reform timetable at Friday's euro zone
finance ministers meeting.
Spanish yields were up across most maturities and may rise
further before debt auctions on Thursday seen as a gauge of
investor confidence in policymakers' efforts to stem the debt
crisis. EURODEBT/O].
"It seems the market is disappointed that things are not
going ahead in Spain at a faster pace with a clear timescale
that Spain sets itself to qualify for the ECB's OMT (outright
monetary transactions)," Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz
said.
"So we'll probably see Spanish yields pushing more to the
upside. The 6 percent level for 10-years gives a headsup that
despite the ECB signal on bond purchases targeting the short
end, the country remains in deep trouble."
Spanish 10-year yields rose 18 basis points on the day to
6.04 percent, bouncing off a five-month low of
5.58 percent low hit early last week after the ECB detailed its
bond-buying plan. The central bank measure is, however,
conditional on struggling issuers asking for aid before it can
step in.
Two-year Spanish bond yields were 12 basis
points higher at 3.36 percent, with the Italian equivalent up 8
basis points at 2.6 percent.
The uncertainty over when Madrid was likely to trigger ECB
intervention was also prompting some traders to push for cheaper
prices before Spain's auction on Thursday of 3.5-4.5 billion
euro of bonds, including a new three-year bond and reopening of
the benchmark 10-year bond, maturing Jan. 31, 2022.
The country has not attempted to raise more than 3.5 bln
euros from a bond sale since early March, when the market was
flush with cheap credit from the ECB's second round of cheap
one-year funds.
It also plans to raise 3 billion euros through a private
placement with Spanish banks on Friday as part of an emergency
liquidity fund aimed at lowering borrowing costs for
cash-strapped regions. The country also faces a potential
ratings downgrade from Moody's at the end of the month.
"Any bad news out of Spain will push yields higher. Once
10-year yields get to the 7-8 percent level you could see the
flattening of the curve," said Credit Suisse strategist Michelle
Bradley.
"Spain needs to come back to the market twice a month and
with yields at these kinds of levels it raises the question of
sustainability. But it also makes it hard to call in terms of
timing."
SAFE-HAVEN BUNDS RECOVER
The doubts over Spain helped safe-haven German Bunds recover
some ground after a sharp sell-off last week after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S.
economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs
market.
German Bund futures rose 36 ticks to settle at
139.00, with 10-year yields down 2.7 basis points
at 1.65 percent.
Ten-year Bund yields tested June's 1.69 percent high - the
top of the range of the last five months - before retreating.
"There is potential for more upside yield moves but we do
not think levels lurch much higher and we ultimately see a move
back to the range," RBS rate strategists said in a note.
They added that for money to flow out of Bunds and back to
the euro zone periphery would require "evidence the ECB has
cracked the puzzle to bring lasting low-yield equilibrium to the
periphery", something RBS does not see as likely.