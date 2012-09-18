LONDON, Sept 18 German Bunds rose at Tuesday's
open as growing unease over slow progress towards a possible
Spanish bailout request pushed some investors to buy back into
safe-haven assets after a recent sharp selloff.
Bund futures were 37 ticks higher at 139.37, adding
to a small rise on Monday and climbing further away from the
5-1/2 month lows seen earlier in the previous session.
"I was surprised Bunds didn't do better yesterday given what
was going on in the periphery but Spain remains under
pressure... there's a lot of people out there not really sure
what to do," a trader said.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose back above
the 6 percent landmark on Monday, and the focus will remain on
Madrid going into an auction of 12- and 18-month bills due
around 0830 GMT.
Demand for the short-term paper was expected to be solid,
supported by potential future European Central Bank buying, but
any sign of weakness would cast doubt on more difficult sales of
longer-term bonds on Thursday.