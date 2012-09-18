European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
LONDON, Sept 18 Spanish yields pared an earlier rise as uncertainty over when and if Spain will ask for financial aid - a precondition to European Central Bank intervention - left trade choppy.
"Sooner or later they're going to have to make a decision whether they're going to do it or not," a trader said.
Two-year Spanish government bond yields trimmed some of their earlier rise to stand up 1.8 bps at 3.42 percent.
Ten-year Spanish yields reversed direction and were last down 5 bps at 5.97 percent. German Bund futures pared earlier gains and were up 6 ticks on the day at 139.06.
* JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Moelis asked to assist on IPO-source
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.